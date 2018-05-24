Food Network chef's top Memorial Day weekend BBQ party tips and recipes

Win your summer BBQ with chef Scott Conant's easy backyard party dishes.

This Memorial Day, the Food Network celebrity chef and spokesman for our sponsor King's Hawaiian, created the ultimate block party dishes for "GMA" and shared some pro grilling tips.

3 pro grilling tips

1. Slow and low is the name of the game. I like to put half of the grill on and half off or on very low heat. I sear the meat first on the hot side of the grill and finish cooking on the lower heat side for a longer time.

2. Wood chips. I like to throw wood chips on the bottom of the fire so they smolder but don’t burn. It creates a nice smoky flavor.

3. Cedar wood plank. I'll take vegetables and put them on a cedar wood plank on the low side of the fire. The wood may burn a bit but it has great flavor transfer.

3 party recipes

Slow-cooked pork shoulder

We start in a cast-iron pot and then after a half hour add vegetables and broth. After about two hours, the roast will be ready to pull apart and make into sandwiches that are perfect for a cookout or pool party.

Get the full recipe.

Philly cheesesteak

Get the full recipe.

Italian sausage and peppers

Get the full recipe.

