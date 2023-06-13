Frozen fruit sold at Costco recalled due to possible hepatitis A contamination

Wawona Frozen Foods is voluntarily recalling year-old packages of its Organic DayBreak Blend distributed to Costco Wholesale stores in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah and Washington from April 15, 2022 to June 26, 2022.

Wawona Frozen Foods, Inc. has issued a voluntary recall on large bags of frozen fruit that were sold at Costco Wholesale stores in five states.

The recall includes year-old, 4-pound packages of Wawona Frozen Foods Organic DayBreak Blend that were distributed from April 15, 2022, to June 26, 2022.

"The DayBreak Blend includes organic frozen strawberries grown in Mexico which may have the potential to be contaminated with Hepatitis A," a recall notice posted on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website stated.

The impacted products were sent to Costco locations across Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah and Washington.

Wawona Frozen Foods said the recall was issued "out of an abundance of caution" and that there have been no reported illnesses as of time of publication.

"While the Organic DayBreak Blend was distributed to Costco stores last year, they have 'Use By' dates of 09/23/2023, 09/29/2023, 09/30/2023 and 10/18/2023 therefore consumers are urged to check their freezers for the recalled blend, not to consume it and either discard the product or return it to the store for a refund," the recall notice stated.

The products are no longer available in store for purchase and any Organic DayBreak Blend products currently on shelves with different lot codes or purchase dates are not subject to this recall.

"Wawona Frozen Foods is fully cooperating with federal health officials as well as Costco to ensure consumers are alerted about the recalled Organic DayBreak Blend distributed by Wawona Frozen Foods last year," the recall notice stated.

Click here for full product images and lot code information.

Hepatitis A is "a vaccine-preventable liver infection caused by the hepatitis A virus," according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Hepatitis A is very contagious," the CDC states. "It is spread when someone unknowingly ingests the virus -- even in microscopic amounts -- through close personal contact with an infected person or through eating contaminated food or drink."

The hepatitis A virus can remain active in frozen foods.

According to the CDC, people who contract hepatitis A "may feel sick for a few weeks to several months but usually recover completely and do not have lasting liver damage."

"In rare cases, hepatitis A can cause liver failure and even death; this is more common in older people and in people with other serious health issues, such as chronic liver disease," the CDC states.

Symptoms of hepatitis A can include fatigue, nausea, stomach pain and yellowing of the skin known as jaundice, and can last up to two months, according to the agency.

"The best way to prevent hepatitis A is to get vaccinated," the CDC states.