These glittery eats will make your Instagram feed sparkle

They're Insta-worthy yet almost too pretty to eat.

Edible glitter foods are expanding way beyond cakes and we've got a roundup of gems that you're going to want Boomerang stat.

Mathew's Food & Drink in Jersey City, New Jersey, is shaking up a vibrant, 1980s-themed cocktail. The "80s Glam" is made with gin, passion fruit, lime, lavender, foam and topped with edible glitter.

If you're craving caffeine, Cafe Trophy and Trophy Cupcakes is serving glitzy, glitter lattes in Bellevue, Washington.

S’mores are about to get seriously radiant with XO Marshmallow's rose gold marshmallows. These playful, millennial pink mallows have a sweet taste of rosé with notes of cherry and raspberries.

Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken in Washington, D.C., bakes a gold glitter-coated red velvet cake doughnut that looks red carpet-ready.

Sip on this glitter pale ale from Redhook Brewery in Seattle, Washington. Shimmery, silver food coloring gives the beer its shine.

Dagwoods Pizza in Santa Monica, California, is literally changing the game by sprinkling edible rainbow glitter on its pizza. Now BRB while we go order a pie.

If you want to make your own glitter feast, it's easy to top anything from cake to pizza with edible glitter for that special sparkle. Just make sure to use glitter that's marked as edible. The FDA issued a warning earlier this year to carefully check all labels.

"Common ingredients in edible glitter or dust include sugar, acacia (gum arabic), maltodextrin, cornstarch, and color additives specifically approved for food use, including mica-based pearlescent pigments and FD&C colors such as FD&C Blue No. 1. Most edible glitters and dusts also state 'edible' on the label," the FDA said in a statement. "If the label simply says 'non-toxic' or 'for decorative purposes only' and does not include an ingredients list, the product should not be used directly on foods."