You don't have to be struck with cupid's arrow to fall in love with these delicious and festive treats this Valentine's Day!

From a new heart-shaped candy to pastry-inspired chocolate truffles, these are the products that are giving us hearts in our eyes just like the emoji!

Godiva Valentine's cupcake chocolates

GODIVA

Chocolates in heart-shaped boxes are synonymous with the love-filled holiday, and Godiva has given the classic red box a facelift with beautiful new confections.

Godiva chef, chocolatier Jean Apostolou is the creator behind the Valentine's Day collection and told "GMA" the new cupcake line is sure to cause "love at first bite."

"We’re excited for consumers to taste our new Cupcake-Inspired Collection for Valentine’s Day. Each of the four adorable chocolate cups are made with rich, decadent fillings including salted caramel, smooth ganache and yummy mousse –- be prepared for love at first bite!"

GODIVA

Additionally, the chocolatier is selling a variety of other decadent chocolates in the limited-time collection. From small milk chocolate squares in small pink heart boxes to a large red silk heart filled with a variety of their famous milk, dark and white chocolate truffles. There's even a plush teddy bear holding a bag of G Cube truffles for just $25.

The pretty Valentine's Day collection tied with a red ribbon are all available through Feb. 15 in stores and online.

Godiva is also offering a free chocolate bar with any Valentine's Day order over $25.

Love, Oreo

Nabisco

Nabisco released a new sweet and tangy pink cream-filled Oreo cookie just in time for Feb. 14.

The chocolate wafer and cream sandwich cookies have a brand new look with cute quips embossed on the outer layer in four different designs: "Dunk in love," "XOXO OREO," "Dear Cupid send OREO" and "Let's Twist."

Love OREO Cookies hit shelves January 2 and are available nationwide for a limited time only wherever OREO cookies are sold.

One Instagram user said the strawberry cream center tastes just like Fruity Pebbles cereal.

Valentine's cookie gift crate

Williams-Sonoma

Who doesn't want a crate of cookies on Valentine's Day?

Williams-Sonoma has an entire collection of cookware dedicated to the red and pink holiday, but their specialty candies, chocolates and baked good gifts take the cake.

You can also order a set of three personalized giant sugar cookies to send your Valentine a message written in icing for $29.95.

Check out the entire collection online or in stores before Feb. 14.

Heart-shaped jelly beans

Starbust

For those who favor fruity flavors, Starburst created a bag of candy that any die-hard pink Starburst fan would swoon over!

The heart-shaped strawberry and cherry treats are available at most national retailers for $2.99 per bag.

Entenmann's Valentine's Day confections

From donuts to cookies and cakes Entenmann's has created an array of sweet treats with red, white and pink icing and heart-shaped sprinkles.

The products are available for a limited time until supplies last.

Aldi heart-shaped cheese

Aldi

It may be cheesy but if your Valentine is into more savory than sweet, then Aldi's new heart-shaped cheese may be the way to their heart.

The grocery chain is selling two heart-shaped cheese varieties from Happy Farms -- Preferred Mature Cheddar Classic English Cheese and Wensleydale with Raspberries and White Chocolate.

They retail for $4 each available online and in stores.