In celebration of National Ice Cream Day on July 15, "GMA" is exploring some of the most swoon-worthy cold treats around. So, go ahead and treat yourself, and be sure to check back for more of our extreme ice cream picks!

This ice cream shop is known worldwide for its over-the-top cones and "outrageous" flavors (some items on the menu even require a blowtorch to make) and has the inner child in all of us screaming for ice cream.

"We're known for our outrageous flavors, we're also known for our cones; that's brought us a good amount of fame over the years," Jarrad Rook, the vice president and "head creator of ice cream flavors" at Emack and Bolio's told "Good Morning America."

Rook's father founded the original Emack and Bolio's in Boston, Massachusetts, in 1975, and named the tiny ice cream shop after its first two customers, who were both homeless men, according to Rook.

Since then the ice cream chain has exploded in popularity, with nearly two dozen shops across the U.S., and outposts in six countries in Asia, with more international locations on the way.

So how did this tiny ice cream shop go from being a hole-in-the-wall in Boston to a wildly popular chain that is taking off around the globe?

"It's pretty much all attributed to Instagram," Rook told "GMA."

The ice cream shop also never neglects the importance of the cone.

Emack and Bolio's wild, fearless cone creations not only add layers of flavor and texture to their sweets, but are also so over-the-top at times they could be considered art.

"Cones definitely, for sure, is the Instagrammable thing about our shop," Rook said. "But I always tell people that we really focus more on the ice cream, and not the cone.

"I always say people might come in for the cone, but they'll come back for the ice cream," he added.

Still, Rook says when people ask for the crazy cones, they give the people what they want.

Among the most popular are rice crispy treat cones, Fruity Pebble cones and chocolate-dipped cones, Rook said, but all breakfast cereals have been a hit when added to an ice cream cone.

"Whatever cereal they make, we try to put it on a cone and see if people like it," Rook said.

Another popular treat at Emack and Bolio's is their toasted marshmallow ice creams. Customers can order a scoop of their favorite ice cream, which is then topped off with gooey marshmallow creme.

The marshmallow topping is then roasted with a blowtorch and served -- resulting in a one-of-a-kind dessert that features a warm and toasty outside, gooey marshmallow goodness, and chilled ice cream, all housed inside the shop's famous cones.

"The toasted marshmallow we started doing a couple years ago, we started putting marshmallow on top of the ice cream and lighting it on fire," Rook said. "And people seemed to like it."