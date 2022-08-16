King's Hawaiian recalls select pretzel hamburger buns, pretzel bites

King’s Hawaiian has issued a voluntary recall of its pretzel line of hamburger and slider buns and pretzel bites after an ingredient supplier issued its own recall due to possible microbial contamination.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced the King's Hawaiian recall was made "out of an abundance of caution following a recall of an ingredient used in the pretzel products from one of its suppliers, Lyons Magnus."

"Lyons Magnus is recalling this ingredient due to the potential for it to cause microbial contamination including from the organisms Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum," the FDA said. "While no illnesses associated with King’s Hawaiian pretzel bread have been reported, and no pathogens have been found in any King’s Hawaiian products to date, the recall is being conducted to ensure consumer safety."

The recalled hamburger pretzel buns will have UPC code 73435000365, while the slider pretzel buns have UPC code 73435000372. The pretzel bites have UPC code 73435000525. For full recall info, click here.

The recall comes on the heels of an expanded recall from Lyons Magnus that first involved dozens of non-dairy and nutritional beverages, such as Oatly and Premium Protein.

The FDA and King's Hawaiian clarified in the recall that no other products use the recalled ingredient from Lyons Magnus and no other King's Hawaiian products were impacted.

"King’s Hawaiian will resume producing all pretzel products once the company has ensured all current product has been disposed of and has confirmed the safety of all ingredients," the company said.

King’s Hawaiian and the FDA urged all consumers in possession of the affected supply to "dispose of the product."

Consumers can contact King’s Hawaiian at 877-695-4227, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pacific time, if they have any questions, or to request replacement product.