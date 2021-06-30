Limited recall of fresh blueberries due to potential Cyclospora contamination

Dole recalled the product that was shipped to four states.

With berries being a staple fruit of the summer, check your fridge to make sure your container of Dole fresh blueberries is safe to eat.

Dole Diversified North America, Inc. has voluntarilly recalled a limited number of cases of its blueberries due to potential Cyclospora contamination.

The impacted products were packaged in a variety of plastic clamshell container sizes and distributed in four U.S. states -- Illinois, Maine, New York and Wisconsin -- and two Canadian provinces: Alberta and British Columbia.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has advised consumers to check any Dole fresh blueberry products in their homes and discard those matching the production description, UPC codes or product lot codes it has listed.

Check here for a full list of UPC codes, where to find the printed product lot code on the label and more.

"Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal infection caused by the Cyclospora parasite. A person may become infected after ingesting contaminated food or water," the FDA said. "Common symptoms include severe abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting, body aches and fatigue. The infection is treated with antibiotics and most people respond quickly to treatment."

At the time of publishing, there have been no illnesses reported in association with the recall. No other Dole products have reportedly been affected.