Make Carla Hall's potato, mushroom and celery gratin this Thanksgiving

Turkey and stuffing and pies, oh my!



Whether you're hosting and still searching for a foolproof Thanksgiving side dish, or don't want to show up empty-handed at your in-laws, Carla Hall has got your covered.

The "GMA Day" food contributor, who is also out with a new cookbook, "Carla Hall's Soul Food Everyday and Celebration," recommends her recipe for potato, mushroom and celery gratin.

Get the full recipe below for her gratin for your Thanksgiving table.

Explore our full GMA Thanksgiving coverage! Everything you need to have the perfect Thanksgiving, from recipes and drink ideas to décor tips and style inspo.

ABC

Potato, Mushroom and Celery Gratin



ABC

Serves 12

Ingredients

1 pound cremini mushrooms, thinly sliced

3 ribs celery, 1" slices on the bias

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon Kosher salt

2 cups heavy cream

1 teaspoon minced shallot

1 garlic clove, minced

1/2 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly grated black pepper

4 ounces Parmigiano-Reggiano, finely grated (1 1/4 cups)

3 pounds Yukon gold potatoes (about 6 medium)



Directions



1. Preheat the oven to 425 F.

2. Toss the mushrooms in olive oil and season with salt. Spread on sheet pans. Repeat with celery on separate sheet pan. Place pans in oven and roast until browned and soft, about 18 minutes. Set aside.

3. In a large bowl, whisk the cream, shallot, garlic, nutmeg, salt and pepper. Stir in 1 cup of the cheese. Reserve the remaining 1/4 cup.

4. Peel the potatoes and use a mandoline to cut them into scant 1/16-inch slices.

Transfer to a medium bowl and pour in the cream mixture. Toss with your hands until the slices are separated and evenly coated. Add the roasted mushrooms and celery; toss to coat.

Shingle the potatoes and vegetables in an 11 by 8 1/2-inch shallow baking dish to completely cover the bottom, overlapping then stacking the slices in rows to form an even layer. Pour any remaining cream mixture from the bowl over the potatoes.

5. Cover the dish with a sheet of parchment paper, then wrap tightly in foil. Bake until a cake tester or thin-bladed knife pierces through easily, about 1 hour and 15 minutes. Uncover, sprinkle with the reserved 1/4 cup cheese, and bake, uncovered, until golden brown on top, about 15 minutes more.

6. Let cool in the dish on a rack for at least 30 minutes.

Carla's pro tips



1. Roast mushrooms and celery separately to cook out water and boost flavor.

2. Toss potatoes and vegetables with cream mixture to coat evenly in order to keep gratin moist and flavorful.

3. Let cool before slicing so that it slices nicely.





Explore our full GMA Thanksgiving coverage! Everything you need to have the perfect Thanksgiving, from recipes and drink ideas to décor tips and style inspo.