McCormick & Company recalls these popular seasonings due to possible salmonella contamination

Attention home cooks: Check your spice cabinet for these newly recalled McCormick seasoning products.

McCormick & Company, Inc. initiated a voluntary recall of McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning, McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning and Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning due to possible salmonella risk, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The company discovered the potential risk during routine FDA testing.

The four affected products with varying best by dates were shipped between June 20 and July 21, 2021 to 32 states including AL, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NH, NJ, NY, OH, OK, PA, SC, TN, TX, VA, WI as well as Bermuda and Canada.

Click here to see full UPC number and item information of the affected SKUs.

McCormick alerted customers and grocery stores to remove the product with the affected date codes from store shelves and distribution centers immediately and to "destroy the product in a manner that would prevent any further consumption."

Consumers who have purchased any of the recalled products have been urged to discard the item along with the container rather than returning it to the store where it was purchased. Replacements and refunds are being issued directly through McCormick Consumer Affairs.

While no illnesses have been reported so far, salmonella can cause serious illness, especially in young children, elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals infected with salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.