Mickey turns 90: Celebrate the mouse's milestone with this ultimate candy collection

  • via GMA
Aug 21, 2018, 4:24 AM ET
PHOTO: Mickey Mouse turns 90 so Disney and Sugarfina teamed up for a candy collection.
Mickey Mouse turns 90 this year and what better way to celebrate than with candy!

Disney and candy boutique Sugarfina have teamed up for one of the sweetest Mickey collaborations ever, the Disney Mickey Mouse 90th anniversary collection.

PHOTO: The special-edition candies highlight Mickeys iconic features.Courtesy Sugarfina
The special-edition collection of candies and chocolate bars was created to match Mickey Mouse’s fun and playful personality. From an array of chocolate bars decorated with Mickey-shaped sprinkles to gummies each highlighting a piece of Mickey’s iconic style in his signature colors, all of the candies are packaged in specially-designed Mickey-themed keepsake boxes.

PHOTO: The special-edition collection offers an array of Mickey chocolates.Courtesy Sugarfina
The Candy bento boxes feature Mickey Mouse artwork, designed in part by Disney artists, making a fun keepsake for fans. Among the designs are a box shaped like Mickey’s ears and Sugarfina’s first-ever 3D candy bento box shaped like a vintage television set starring Mickey through the years.

PHOTO: Sugarfinas first 3D bento box illustrates Mickey throughout the years.Courtesy Sugarfina
“One of my favorite childhood memories was meeting Mickey Mouse at Disneyland, and I’ve carried that love of Mickey with me as I grew up,” said Sugarfina co-founder and co-CEO Rosie O’Neill. “We were inspired to create a playful line of Sugarfina candies for the grown-up Mickey Mouse fan, with delicious treats that can be enjoyed today and beautiful packaging that will be cherished for years to come.”

