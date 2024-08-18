The recall affects three products with best-used-by dates of March 23, 2025.

Perdue Farms recalls over 167,000 pounds of chicken products due to potential metal contamination

Perdue Foods is recalling more than 167,000 pounds of some chicken products.

The poultry company voluntarily recalled 167,171 pounds of frozen chicken "after a foreign material was identified in a limited number of consumer packages," the company said in a release on its website dated Friday.

The company had fielded no reports of illness or injury, according to the release.

Recalled Frozen PERDUE® Simply Smart® Organics Gluten Free Breaded Chicken Breast Nuggets. USDA

The recall, which the company made in coordination with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, affected three frozen Perdue products: the Simply Smart Organic Gluten Free Breaded Chicken Breast Nuggets, the Breaded Chicken Breast Tenders and the Butcher Box Organic Free Fully Frozen-Cooked Breast Chicken Nuggets.

All products have a March 23, 2025, best-used-by date, the company said.

Recalled Frozen PERDUE®Chicken Breast Tenders. USDA

Senior Vice President of Food Safety for Perdue Jeff Shaw issued a statement in the release saying the recall was due to the products being exposed to metal.

"We determined the material to be a very thin strand of metal wire that was inadvertently introduced into the manufacturing process," Shaw said. "Out of an abundance of caution, we decided to voluntarily recall all of these packages of products."

Recalled Frozen BUTCHER BOX® Organic Gluten Free Chicken Breast Nuggets. USDA

A corresponding notice on the USDA website said "anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider."

According to the USDA, all affected products, which were sent to retailers nationwide and sold online, have the corresponding code P-33944 on the package.

"The problem was discovered after the firm received consumer complaints about metal wire embedded in the product and notified FSIS of the issue," according to the USDA.

In 2019, Perdue recalled nearly 32,000 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products for potentially containing bone material.