Perdue Foods has recalled nearly 32,000 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products that may have been contaminated with extraneous materials, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture

The chicken products, which are fully cooked, were produced on March 21 and could contain bone material, the USDA announced in a press release on Friday. They were shipped nationwide.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the products. The problem was discovered after the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service and Perdue Chicken received complaints, according to the USDA.

The agency is concerned that some of the products may remain in consumers' freezers, according to the release. The products should not be eaten and should be thrown away or returned to their place of purchase.

The products under recall contain establishment number “EST. P-369” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

“We are committed to producing the highest quality products, therefore, out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to recall all affected products that were produced during the same production run,” Jeff Shaw, Perdue’s vice president of food Safety and quality, said in a statement.

The following products have been recalled:

-- 11.2-ounce plastic trays containing “PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS BREADED CHICKEN BREAST TENDERS – GLUTEN FREE” with a “USE BY MAY 20 2019” and UPC bar code of 072745-001437 on the label.

-- 12-ounce plastic trays containing “PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS BREADED CHICKEN BREAST NUGGETS – WHOLE GRAIN” with a “USE BY MAY 20 2019” and UPC bar code of 072745-001642 on the label.

-- 12-ounce plastic trays containing “PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS BREADED CHICKEN BREAST STRIPS – WHOLE GRAIN” with a “USE BY MAY 20 2019” and UPC bar code of 072745-002656 on the label.

-- 10-pound bulk boxes of “Chef Quik Breaded Chicken Tenders Boneless Tender Shaped Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat” with Case Code 22143 on the label.

-- 10-pound bulk boxes of “Chef Quik Chicken Breast Strips Strip Shaped Breaded Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat” with Case Code 77265 on the label.