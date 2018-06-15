The pineapple-shaped cotton candy at Disney is next level

It's no secret that the food offerings at Disneyland have a cult following of their own.

While Dole Whip soft-serve is a staple and best-seller, the park is spinning up a new confection that's just as sweet.

Introducing pineapple cotton candy! The tropical fruit-flavored sugar is handspun in the shape of an actual pineapple, detailed with sparkling sugar, topped with pineapple leaves and a fun drink umbrella.

The sweet treat is available at Disneyland California Parks and Resorts for $8.

