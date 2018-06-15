The pineapple-shaped cotton candy at Disney is next level

It's no secret that the food offerings at Disneyland have a cult following of their own.
While Dole Whip soft-serve is a staple and best-seller, the park is spinning up a new confection that's just as sweet.
Introducing pineapple cotton candy! The tropical fruit-flavored sugar is handspun in the shape of an actual pineapple, detailed with sparkling sugar, topped with pineapple leaves and a fun drink umbrella.
The sweet treat is available at Disneyland California Parks and Resorts for $8.
Tried the pineapple cotton candy at Downtown Disney! It was gigantic!! And definitely too much for one person lol but it tasted great
When @disneyhungry and I walked up to Cotton Candy Creations in Downtown Disney to get a Pineapple Cotton Candy, we were told it is an "experience". The Pineapple is made fresh to order and the process is pretty entertaining to watch. I love the golden "Pixie" glitter sprinkled all over the massive pineapple, to top it off it is adorned with an umbrella ($8). So tropical!! The cotton candy itself is vanilla flavored, not pineapple. According to the girls running the cart, pineapple cotton candy is available after 4 pm on weekdays and after 2 pm on weekends.