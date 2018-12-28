Pop the champagne and ring in the New Year with these delicious sparkling cocktails

It's almost time to ring in the New Year so grab a bottle of bubbly and get ready to kick off 2019 with an elegant and easy to make champagne cocktail!
From crisp and bright brut to sparkling rose with a sweet twist, there are so many ways to use champagne for the perfect festive drink.
Stock up on your favorite sparkling wine, champagne or prosecco and raise a glass at midnight with one of the recipes below.
Negroni Sbagliato
Ingredients: 3 ounces limited-edition Chandon California x BaubleBar Holiday Brut 1-ounce Italian aperitif bitter 1 ounce Italian sweet vermouth Orange slice for garnish
Directions:
Using a shaker tin combine all ingredients except for champagne.
Strain into a coupe glass and top with Chandon.
Garnish with an orange slice.
Sparkling Cosmo
Ingredients:
3 oz. limited-edition Chandon California x BaubleBar Holiday Rosé
1 oz. Belvedere vodka
0.5 oz. lime juice
0.5 oz. triple sec
0.75 oz. cranberry juice
Lemon, cut into wheels for garnish
Directions:
Shake all ingredients except the champagne and strain into a martini glass.
Top with champagne and garnish with a lemon wheel.
Chandon Pom Spritz
Ingredients:
3 ounces limited-edition Chandon California x BaubleBar Holiday Rosé
1 ounce Belvedere vodka
0.75 ounces lemon juice
0.5 ounces simple syrup
0.75 ounces pomegranate juice (freshly squeezed)
Fresh pomegranate seeds for garnish
Rosemary sprigs for garnish
Directions:
Shake all ingredients except Chandon in a shaker tin.
Strain into a wine glass with ice and top with Chandon and stir.
Garnish with pomegranate pearls and rosemary sprig.
The Chandon Fizz
3 oz. limited-edition Chandon California x BaubleBar Holiday Brut
1 oz. elderflower liqueur
Garnish: Orange twist
Glass: Coupe glass
Directions:
Add elderflower liqueur to the glassware and slowly pour in Chandon at an angle. Garnish with an orange twist.
Recipes reprinted courtesy of Chandon.