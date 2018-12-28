Pop the champagne and ring in the New Year with these delicious sparkling cocktails

It's almost time to ring in the New Year so grab a bottle of bubbly and get ready to kick off 2019 with an elegant and easy to make champagne cocktail!

From crisp and bright brut to sparkling rose with a sweet twist, there are so many ways to use champagne for the perfect festive drink.

Stock up on your favorite sparkling wine, champagne or prosecco and raise a glass at midnight with one of the recipes below.

Negroni Sbagliato

Chandon California

Ingredients: 3 ounces limited-edition Chandon California x BaubleBar Holiday Brut 1-ounce Italian aperitif bitter 1 ounce Italian sweet vermouth Orange slice for garnish

Directions:

Using a shaker tin combine all ingredients except for champagne.

Strain into a coupe glass and top with Chandon.

Garnish with an orange slice.

Sparkling Cosmo

Chandon California

Ingredients:

3 oz. limited-edition Chandon California x BaubleBar Holiday Rosé

1 oz. Belvedere vodka

0.5 oz. lime juice

0.5 oz. triple sec

0.75 oz. cranberry juice

Lemon, cut into wheels for garnish



Directions:

Shake all ingredients except the champagne and strain into a martini glass.

Top with champagne and garnish with a lemon wheel.

Chandon Pom Spritz

Chandon California

Ingredients:

3 ounces limited-edition Chandon California x BaubleBar Holiday Rosé

1 ounce Belvedere vodka

0.75 ounces lemon juice

0.5 ounces simple syrup

0.75 ounces pomegranate juice (freshly squeezed)

Fresh pomegranate seeds for garnish

Rosemary sprigs for garnish



Directions:

Shake all ingredients except Chandon in a shaker tin.

Strain into a wine glass with ice and top with Chandon and stir.

Garnish with pomegranate pearls and rosemary sprig.

The Chandon Fizz

Chandon California

3 oz. limited-edition Chandon California x BaubleBar Holiday Brut

1 oz. elderflower liqueur

Garnish: Orange twist

Glass: Coupe glass



Directions:

Add elderflower liqueur to the glassware and slowly pour in Chandon at an angle. Garnish with an orange twist.

Recipes reprinted courtesy of Chandon.