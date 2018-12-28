Pop the champagne and ring in the New Year with these delicious sparkling cocktails

Dec 28, 2018, 5:15 AM ET
PHOTO: People toast champagne flutes in this undated stock photo.STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images
People toast champagne flutes in this undated stock photo.

It's almost time to ring in the New Year so grab a bottle of bubbly and get ready to kick off 2019 with an elegant and easy to make champagne cocktail!

From crisp and bright brut to sparkling rose with a sweet twist, there are so many ways to use champagne for the perfect festive drink.

Stock up on your favorite sparkling wine, champagne or prosecco and raise a glass at midnight with one of the recipes below.

Negroni Sbagliato

PHOTO: A champagne negroni cocktail created by Chandon CaliforniaChandon California
A champagne negroni cocktail created by Chandon California

Ingredients: 3 ounces limited-edition Chandon California x BaubleBar Holiday Brut 1-ounce Italian aperitif bitter 1 ounce Italian sweet vermouth Orange slice for garnish

Directions:

Using a shaker tin combine all ingredients except for champagne.

Strain into a coupe glass and top with Chandon.

Garnish with an orange slice.

Sparkling Cosmo

PHOTO: This champagne cosmo is a fun twist on a classic favorite. Chandon California
This champagne cosmo is a fun twist on a classic favorite.

Ingredients:
3 oz. limited-edition Chandon California x BaubleBar Holiday Rosé
1 oz. Belvedere vodka
0.5 oz. lime juice
0.5 oz. triple sec
0.75 oz. cranberry juice
Lemon, cut into wheels for garnish

Directions:

Shake all ingredients except the champagne and strain into a martini glass.

Top with champagne and garnish with a lemon wheel.

Chandon Pom Spritz

PHOTO: This champagne and pomegranate cocktail is the perfect drink for New Years Eve .Chandon California
This champagne and pomegranate cocktail is the perfect drink for New Year's Eve .

Ingredients:
3 ounces limited-edition Chandon California x BaubleBar Holiday Rosé
1 ounce Belvedere vodka
0.75 ounces lemon juice
0.5 ounces simple syrup
0.75 ounces pomegranate juice (freshly squeezed)
Fresh pomegranate seeds for garnish
Rosemary sprigs for garnish

Directions:

Shake all ingredients except Chandon in a shaker tin.

Strain into a wine glass with ice and top with Chandon and stir.

Garnish with pomegranate pearls and rosemary sprig.

The Chandon Fizz

PHOTO: A champagne fizz cocktail by Chandon CaliforniaChandon California
A champagne fizz cocktail by Chandon California

3 oz. limited-edition Chandon California x BaubleBar Holiday Brut
1 oz. elderflower liqueur
Garnish: Orange twist
Glass: Coupe glass

Directions:

Add elderflower liqueur to the glassware and slowly pour in Chandon at an angle. Garnish with an orange twist.

Recipes reprinted courtesy of Chandon.

Comments