Seasonal produce to make your summer recipes shine

Summer is upon us which means it's time to hit your local farmers market for the freshest seasonal ingredients!

Eating seasonal food not only tastes amazing, but it helps build a sustainable food system, supports local farmers and enhances recipes building layers of flavors that have been picked at their peak.

Summer is synonymous with an abundance of fresh veggies from fresh herbs and scallions and peppers and corn that are perfect to toss on a hot grill or swap some peaches for something sweet!

New York City-based pastry chef Jessica Weiss of Marta, Maialino and Caffe Marchio finds much of her inspiration for desserts, pastries, and bread from the incredible produce offered at the Union Square Greenmarket.

Grow NYC, the educational and environmental program behind the Greenmarket, said their network of farmers ensures access to the freshest, healthiest local food and "just-picked" produce.

"As Greenmarket's flagship market, the seasonal bounty is unparalleled, with hundreds of varieties to choose from during any given season. From just-picked fresh fruits and vegetables, to heritage meats -- and a profusion of cut flowers and plants," the company wrote in a statement.

Australian born chef and Genius Kitchen host Dan Churchill thrives on using colorful ingredients and utilizes seasonality in his recipes. Check out his perfect sweet grilled peaches with Greek yogurt and mint that will be your summer dessert staple.

Here's a full list of what's in season during the peak summer months:

Arugula (June, July, August)

Asparagus (June)

Beets, Beet Greens (June, July, August)

Blueberries (July, August)

Broccoli (June, July, August)

Cabbage (June, July, August)

Carrots (August)

Chard (June, July, August)

Cherries (June, July)

Chili Peppers (June, July, August)

Chives (June, July, August)

Currants (June, July, August)

Garlic, Garlic Scapes (June, July)

Green onions (June, July, August)

Herbs (Basil, Cilantro, Mint, Oregano, Parsley, Rosemary, Sage, Sorrel)

Kohlrabi (June, July)

Lettuce (June, July, August)

Melons (July, August)

Mesclun (June, July, August)

Peas (July, August)

Radishes (June, July, August)

Rhubarb (June, July)

Scallions (June, July, August)

Spinach (June, July, August)

Strawberries (June, July)

Summer Squash (June, July, August)

Tomatoes (July, August)

Turnip Greens (June, July, August)

Watercress (June, July)

Zucchini (June, July, August)



Summer Inspired Recipes

Chef Giuliano Matarese uses fresh asparagus, lemon and Bono olive oil to create a bright and flavorful summer pasta dish. Check out the full recipe here and recreate it at home while asparagus is at it's freshest peak of the season.

Grilled Sea Bass with Avocado and Blood Orange Salsa

Ingredients 4 (6 ounce) skinless sea bass fillets

2 1/2 tablespoons Bono Sicilian Extra Virgin Olive Oil Val Di Mazara PDO Certified 1/2 teaspoon paprika

salt & pepper

1/4 cup Bono Sicilian Blood Orange Organic Marmalade

2 medium avocados, cubed

1/4 cup blood or navel orange segments

1/4 cup red onion, chopped

1/4 cup diced tomato

2 tablespoons lime juice

2 tablespoons cilantro, chopped



Directions

Preheat oven to 385 degrees F. Heat a lightly oiled grill pan on high.

Combine paprika, 1 ½ tablespoons olive oil, ½ teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon pepper in a small bowl. Rub sea bass fillets with this mixture and place on grill pan. Let cook for about 2 to 3 minutes per side. Transfer on a baking sheet and let cook in the oven until fish begins to brown and flakes easily with a fork, about 8 to 10 minutes. Keep warm.

Prepare the salsa by gently combining marmalade, avocado, orange segments, red onion, tomato, lime juice and cilantro.

Serve sea bass fillets with salsa on top and drizzle with Bono Sicilian Extra Virgin Olive Oil Val Di Mazara PDO Certified.

