Star-spangled sangria perfect for the 4th of July

Happy Fourth of July! Celebrate Independence Day with this fruity star-spangled sangria from lifestyle blog Heart and Seam.

Interested in 4th of July? Add 4th of July as an interest to stay up to date on the latest 4th of July news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

From fashion and beauty to wellness and recipes Heart and Seam founder Janet Cooke shares real-life experiences on her blog from her home in New Hampshire -- including her festive and tasty summer sangria recipe.

Heart and Seam Lifestyle Blog

"This is a fun festive spin on a classic sangria recipe," Cooke told "GMA." "The best part about this recipe is that you can make it in large batches so it's perfect for a Fourth of July cookout where there will be lots of family and friends to enjoy."

Check out the full recipe and pour this red, wine and blueberry beverage all day for friends and family.

Heart and Seam Lifestyle Blog

Ingredients

1 bottle red wine (I like Pinot Noir or Shiraz)

1-1/2 cups cranberry juice

1 cup brandy

juice from one large orange

2 cups fresh blueberries

8 ounces fresh strawberries cut in quarters

Club soda



Directions

To a large pitcher add wine, cranberry juice, brandy and orange juice.

Add blueberries and strawberries. Chill for a few hours.

To serve, fill glasses half full with ice and use a slotted spoon to add fruit from the pitcher to each glass. Pour liquid over ice and fruit, top with club soda and serve.



Tips

Add raspberries, blackberries and even apples to create even more of a festive drink.

Be sure to add the ice to the glasses and not the pitcher itself. You will dilute the sangria if you add directly to the pitcher.