It's HOT. If you're dreading turning on the oven, stay cool all summer with these recipes that are served chilled and require minimal cooking.

Classic tomato gazpacho

Chef and TV personality Andrew Zimmern shared his recipe for a classic savory chilled tomato-based vegetable soup that is perfect for summer.

I add Worcestershire sauce, Tabasco and fresh herbs to this gazpacho, giving extra layers of flavor to the classic summer soup. This recipe is popular in my house. During the warm weather months I always have a pitcher of this addictive soup on-hand in the fridge. It’s refreshing, healthy and great as a snack.

Ingredients

7 medium tomatoes (about 3 pounds), peeled and seeded

2 cucumbers (about 1 pound) peeled, halved, seeded and coarsely chopped

1 green bell pepper, coarsely chopped

1 small red onion, coarsely chopped

4 garlic cloves, chopped

1/4 cup chopped parsley, plus whole leaves for garnish

6 basil leaves

1 teaspoon dried basil

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

1 1/2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon Tabasco

One 46-ounce jar tomato juice

Salt & Freshly ground black pepper

Finely chopped yellow bell pepper and snipped chives, for garnish



Instructions

In a large bowl, toss the tomatoes with the cucumbers, green bell pepper, onion, garlic, chopped parsley, fresh basil, dried basil, oregano, olive oil, vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, lemon juice and Tabasco. In a blender, puree the mixture in batches until nearly smooth. Transfer to a large bowl. Stir in the tomato juice and season with salt and pepper. Refrigerate the gazpacho for at least 4 hours or overnight.

Cold cucumber soup with yogurt and mint

Chef Zimmern also offered his recipe for a quick, easy and cold cucumber yogurt soup that is sure to be a summer staple.

This is a really simple Turkish cucumber and yogurt soup that only takes a few minutes to make. The technique couldn’t be easier; you’re basically blending a salad into a refreshing cold soup. I keep jars of this stuff in the fridge all summer long -- it ’s the perfect healthy snack, appetizer or sauce for cold poached salmon.

Ingredients

2 large European cucumbers, halved and seeded

1/2 cup finely diced and reserved for garnish, the rest coarsely chopped

1/3 cup loosely packed dill

2 tablespoons loosely packed tarragon leaves

1/2 red onion, minced

1/4 cup loosely packed flat-leaf parsley leaves

Fresh ground white pepper

Salt

1/4 cup olive oil, plus more for drizzling

1 1/2 cups plain Greek yogurt

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 garlic clove

1/2 shallot, minced for garnish



Instructions In a blender, combine the chopped cucumber with the dill, tarragon, onion, parsley, ground white pepper, salt, olive oil, yogurt, lemon juice and garlic. Blend until smooth. Cover and refrigerate for 4 to 5 hours, or until chilled. Taste and season the cucumber soup again as necessary just before serving. Pour the soup into bowls. Garnish with the finely diced cucumber, shallot and a drizzle of olive oil and serve.



Chilled watermelon salad with molasses vinaigrette and goat cheese

Three-time James Beard Award semifinalist Chef Thomas Boemer shared his refreshing recipe for a sweet and tangy twist on this classic summer salad. Check out the full recipe here.



Farro salad with Greek yogurt dressing

Chobani shared its delicious and nutritious chilled grain salad recipe that can be easily made ahead and served cold when ready to enjoy. Make a batch at home with the full recipe here. It's full of fresh veggies like fennel, arugula, tomatoes, red onion and herbs and is the perfect cold dish on a hot day.

Poké bowls

The secret to making a delicious poké bowl is to start with high-quality ingredients, especially wild and sustainable seafood. For non-fish eaters, tofu, tempeh and other plant-based alternatives are a great option for some added protein.

Alaska Seafood shared some recipes along with a handy chart to show how easy it is to customize a poké bowl at home with all your favorite bases, vegetables, proteins and sauces.

California roll surimi poke



1 1/2 pounds Alaska Surimi Seafood (Imitation Crab) sliced or chunkedPoke Sauce1/3 cup Kikkoman Poke Sauce1/3 cup Kikkoman Light Soy Sauce1 Tablespoon sesame oil1 1/2 teaspoons rice vinegar2 Tablespoons toasted sesame seeds (white and/or black)Bowl Base Options10 cups cooked sushi rice, brown rice, farro or quinoa, seasoned with rice vinegar and sesame oil2 cups Persian (or thin English) cucumber, chopped2 cups water chestnuts, sliced or diced2 cups avocado, diced1/2 cup red onion, mincedGarnish1/2 cup pickled ginger, shredded or mincedWasabi, shredded nori, or fish roe as needed

Check out more poke recipes here.

Directions

For the poke sauce: Blend Kikkoman Poke Sauce and Light Soy Sauce with the sesame oil, rice vinegar, and sesame seeds. Pour mixture over Alaska surimi cubes. Cover and refrigerate.

Add cucumber, water chestnuts, avocado and red onion to a bowl or hotel pan. Gently stir in the Alaska surimi mixture.

To serve: Place one cup of your bowl base into a serving bowl; portion one cup of the poke-vegetable mixture over the base. Garnish with pickled ginger, wasabi mayonnaise, paste ball and/or fish roe.

Tart fruit pops

Cool down with celebrity chef Adam Richman's super-easy and delicious tart fruit pops. The simple summer treat is great for kids and adults can use them as tasty cocktail stirrers on a hot summer day.

"You can make these pops with all kinds of fruits, but more solid fruits like pineapple work better than soft ones like mango," Richman suggested. Here are some other flavor combinations: pineapple and red grape juice, peaches and apple juice, strawberries and limeade.

Ingredients

1/2 cup fresh raspberries

2 cups lemonade (use a natural one, or one as lightly sweetened as possible)

6 wooden ice-pop sticks

Instructions

Fill your ice-pop mold with berries, then add the lemonade.

Insert the handles and freeze according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Alternatively, fill an ice cube tray with the raspberries and cover with the lemonade. Freeze until the fruit is almost firm, about 30 minutes. Insert the sticks and return to the freezer until solid.



Recipe reprinted courtesy of Straight Up Tasty: Meals, Memories and Mouthfuls from My Travels -- Clarkson Potter