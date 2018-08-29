Get sugar high at Candytopia: A real-life Candyland experience

Candy meets art in the new immersive candy exhibit, Candytopia, debuting in New York City.

The sweet art exhibit first premiered in Santa Monica earlier this year, attracting celebrities like Drew Barrymore, Christina Aguilera, James Corden, and Wiz Khalifa. Now, the sugary wonderland has opened in New York City, with New York-inspired candy creations, including a life-size taxi cab and portraits of New York rapper Cardi B and legendary singer Frank Sinatra made out of candy.

Joel Pitra for Candytopia

"Candytopia was really created for the people's happiness," co-creator Jackie Sorkin, of TLC's "The Candy Queen," told "Good Morning America." "We just wanted to bring light to the world. My whole world is all sweet candy and love and joy. So, it’s a tremendous dream to be living this experience and sharing it with everyone.”

At the exhibit, visitors journey from room to room collecting candy in every corner. From chocolates to gummies, Candytopia is designed to satisfy any sugar craving.

A post shared by Candytopia (@thecandytopia) on Aug 19, 2018 at 7:00am PDT

Candy portrait gallery

If you’re not in the mood for a sweet treat, the candy creations make for a sweet Instagram pic. There are many stops throughout Candytopia, but one of the favorites is the candy gallery. Portraits of Marilyn Monroe, Cardi B, and a fellow candyman Willy Wonka are created entirely from candy.

A post shared by Candytopia (@thecandytopia) on Aug 27, 2018 at 7:00am PDT

The Rainbow Confetti Room

The Rainbow Confetti Room is a must-see on your Candyland tour, complete with a confetti cannon, a unicorn made of candy, and even a pig that farts rainbow confetti. Yes, really.

ABC News

Swim in the marshmallow pit

The real-life Marshmallow pit is another fan favorite where you can literally jump into a pit of pillows shaped like marshmallows. Cranking a special lever will make it rain marshmallows.

A post shared by Candytopia (@thecandytopia) on Aug 24, 2018 at 7:00am PDT

Candytopia, located at Penn Plaza in New York City, runs through Nov. 15, 2018. Tickets can be purchased in advance on Candytopia.com.