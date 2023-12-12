Sun-dried tomatoes recalled over 'undeclared sulfites'

The company says the products were distributed in New York and New Jersey.

Global Veg Corp has issued a recall of all lots and codes of its 5-pound packages of Aviator brand Sundried Tomato Halves (Lot #060923/1) due to the possibility of "undeclared sulfites," according to an announcement from the New York-based company dated Dec. 4 and posted Friday on the U.S. Food & Drug Administration website.

The company said in a statement to ABC News that it was aware of affected products being sold in New York and New Jersey, and not nationwide, as the statement on the FDA website indicated.

Products were distributed in "4x5lbs cartons," according to the company.

The label on each product includes language stating the product's origin -- Turkey -- as well as the phrase "Imported and distributed by GLOBAL VEG CORP NEW YORK."

According to the company announcement posted to the FDA website, the recall was initiated following routine sampling of the product by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food inspectors, followed by analysis by "Food Laboratory personnel" that the company said "revealed that the sulfite containing product was distributed in packages that did not reveal the presence of sulfites."

The recalled “Aviator Sundried Tomato Halves” was distributed nationwide. FDA

The announcement highlighted the potential health risk of sulfites to the consumer, noting that those "who have a severe sensitivity to sulfites run the risk of serious or life-threatening reactions if they consume this product."

The company said no incidents of illness or adverse reactions have been reported to date.

Global Veg Corp told ABC News in an email Tuesday that "a few dozen sun-dried tomato cartons were mislabeled in New York" and have since been relabeled, in addition to any boxes the company had left in stock. The company said the products were otherwise "safe" and that the issue was solely connected to labeling.

The company asked consumers who purchased the recalled sun-dried tomato products to return them to the place of purchase to be refunded in full.

Consumers can contact the company at 201-367-0517 with questions.