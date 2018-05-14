For anyone whose royal wedding invite got lost in the mail, there's still a way in. Well, maybe not for the ceremony but certainly when it comes to tasting some of the delicious food and drinks inspired by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding celebration!

A few companies have released their Royal wedding inspired products. Check out the ever-growing list for a taste of royal-tea.

Royal Love Donut

Dunkin’ Donuts cooked up a “Royal Love Donut” just in time for Harry and Meghan’s nuptials.

The heart-shaped yeast donut is filled with jelly and topped with chocolate icing and a strawberry drizzle. It will be available from May 14 through May 20 at all participating locations nationwide.

“The Royal Wedding represents optimism, happiness and joy, and thus is a perfect opportunity for our brand to celebrate. We hope all donut lovers, royalty or not, will enjoy the new Royal Love,” the company said in a statement.

Harney and Sons "Royal Wedding Tea"

The tea purveyor debuted their "Royal Wedding Tea" just in time for the couple's nuptials. The white tea blend is complete with pink rosebuds and comes in a dainty yellow tin with white and pink details.

Harney and Sons

"To join the celebration we have brought back this delicious, royal blend of white tea, almond, coconut and vanilla. It's the perfect cup of tea to make you feel like you're a guest on their special day," marketing director Emeric Harney told ABC News of the exclusive flavor. Harney and Sons could not confirm whether the tea will be served at the royal wedding.

The tea is available on the company's website and Amazon.

Ample Hills Royal Wedding ice cream flavor contest

Ample Hills Creamery

The Brooklyn-based ice cream shop announced its winning customer creation, "God Save the Cream,” as its official royal wedding flavor.

It’s made with lemon ginger ice cream, pieces of elderflower cake and buttercream frosting – just like the actual cake that will be served to wedding guests.

The sweet treat is available at all NYC Ample Hills shops and pints of it can be shipped nationwide.

Harry and Meghan's Windsor Knot pale ale

The specialty brew is made by Windsor and Eton brewery, using barley grown locally on the Royal Farms, located outside the Queen's Windsor Castle home where Harry and Markle will tie the knot.

"We use a special blend of British hops called Invicta in recognition of Prince Harry’s role in creating the Invictus Games, with some great American West Coast hops and champagne yeast as a finishing touch," the company wrote in its description of the pale ale. "Marrying these ingredients creates a new pale ale that is young, fresh and full of character."

Co-founder Will Calvert said they chose an interlocking windsor knot design for the label "to reflect the strength and support [Harry and Meghan] give each other."

The beer costs approximately $3.20 USD a bottle and is available for international purchase through Ales by Mail.

Lemon and Elderflower Soda

Trader Joes

In case you haven't heard Harry and Meghan will be serving a spring inspired lemon and elderflower wedding cake. These light and refreshing sparkling soda's will emulate their favorite royal flavors.

Head to the Royal Wedding pop-up bar

If you're in Washington D.C. between May 4 - May 20 grab a drink and celebrate the Royal wedding at the Royal Pop-Up Bar.

According to Drink Company, the team behind other well known pop-up experiences, the space will recreate the interior of St. George's Chapel complete with herldic flags, faux stained-glass accents and offer specialty drinks.