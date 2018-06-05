Former 'Top Chef' competitors face off for NBA Finals food showdown

Jun 5, 2018, 9:01 AM ET
PHOTO: Chefs Dale Talde and Leah Cohen appear on "Good Morning America," June 5, 2018.PlayABC News
WATCH Chefs and NBA superfans face off in a food competition on 'GMA'

Before the Cleveland Cavaliers or Golden State Warriors taste NBA finals victory, two esteemed chefs pulling for their respective teams are making a full-court press to dish up food fit for a champion.

Two former "Top Chef" competitors -- Leah Cohen and Dale Talde -- faced off in the kitchen once again, this time on the "Good Morning America" mid-NBA finals, where Golden State leads the series 2-0.

Cohen, the chef and owner of Southeast Asian New York City hotspot Pig and Khao and Piggyback Bar in New Jersey, is a self-proclaimed Stephen Curry fan and said her dish perfectly represents the Warriors.

A post shared by Leah Cohen (@leahscohen) on Jun 4, 2018 at 5:26pm PDT

Her Southern Thai "Curry" chicken wings with garlic waffle fries combines the flavors and namesakes of the Bay Area basketball team and its star point guard.

PHOTO: Chef Leah Cohens Thai curry chicken wings.ABC
Chef Leah Cohen's Thai curry chicken wings.

Cohen said this basketball-inspired dish is right up her alley because she has been “obsessed” with the sport since childhood.

“I started playing basketball when I was really young. I had a basketball hoop in my driveway. I went to basketball camp,” Cohen said. “I was a captain on my basketball team. I'm just like obsessed with that sport.”

PHOTO: Chef Leah Cohens garlic waffle fries.ABC News
Chef Leah Cohen's garlic waffle fries.

Check out the full recipe here.

Talde, a Chicago native raised by first-generation Filipino immigrants, uses his signature East meets West mix of flavors and techniques to create his "King James" cut prime rib sandwich and Cavalier potato and cheese pierogies.

He is also a basketball superfan, but his inspiration in these NBA finals, he said, is more about seeing Cohen’s team lose.

“My passion for basketball and LeBron James and the Cavs is more about my disdain for the Golden State Warriors,” Talde said. “

PHOTO: Chef Dale Taldes king cut prime rib sandwich with horseradish creme fraiche.ABC News
Chef Dale Talde's king cut prime rib sandwich with horseradish creme fraiche.

Get those recipes here.

PHOTO: Chef Dale Taldes potato and cheese pierogis.ABC News
Chef Dale Talde's potato and cheese pierogis.

The NBA finals continue Wednesday with Game 3 at Cleveland airing on ABC at 9 p.m.

Comments