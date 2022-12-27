Wegmans recalls micro greens, sweet pea leaves, cat grass over possible salmonella contamination

More details on the affected product information from the regional grocer.

Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. issued a voluntary recall on its products containing micro greens, sweet pea leaves, and cat grass over potential salmonella contamination.

The retailer announced the recall with the Food and Drug Administration on Friday, to alert consumers of the affected products sold at various Wegmans stores in New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusettes, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland and North Carolina.

Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. announces voluntary recall of products containing Micro Greens. FDA.gov

"We are voluntarily recalling these products because some of the soil they were grown in, supplied to Wegmans Organic Farm by bio365 of Ithaca, New York, tested positive for Salmonella by the supplier," the regional supermarket chain stated along with the FDA. "This is out of an abundance of caution. No illnesses have been associated with this recall."

Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. announces voluntary recall of products containing cat grass. FDA.gov

Wegmans customers are encouraged to return the affected products to the service desk for a full refund.

Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. announces voluntary recall of products containing sweet pea leaves. FDA.gov

Salmonella is a bacteria that can make people sick, and most types cause an illness called salmonellosis, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Most people with salmonellosis experience symptoms such as diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps, which may occur hours to days after infection, the CDC states, though some do not develop symptoms for several weeks.

Infections are diagnosed through lab testing. Most people recover within four to seven days without antibiotics, according to the CDC. Antibiotic treatment is recommended for people with severe illness, those with weakened immune systems, adults 50 and older with medical issues like heart disease, as well as infants, and adults older than 65, the agency states.