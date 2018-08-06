You won’t believe these colorful pasta creations are real

Linda Miller Nicholson is changing the pasta game, one tortellini at a time.

Our plain penne pales in comparison to her colorful dishes.

Nicholson has made pasta for Katy Perry and has even been featured on ABC’s “The Chew.”

Her pasta is like no pasta you’ve seen before.

The amazing creations are unique and almost too gorgeous to eat.

“ ” It’s beautiful but it’s also really important to me that it tastes good.

While it may look like she just uses food coloring, the color in the dough comes from natural ingredients like beets, chard, turmeric, charcoal, matcha, harissa, paprika, carrots, and peas.

She said it all started when she wanted to get her son to eat healthier.

“I had that peace of mind of knowing that I was getting the nutrients from the vegetables that created the color into my child,” Nicholson told "Good Morning America."

She takes healthy to a whole new level -- using eggs from her own chickens and ducks.

Nicholson posts her work on Instagram for her more than 187,000 followers.

If you can think of it, she’s probably made it.

Among some of her creations are unicorn (yes actually) and flower gnocchi.

She has even made a purse and jacket entirely out of pasta.

Nicholson is asked constantly if her pasta tastes as good as it looks.

The short answer is yes.

“I put just as much effort into making it delicious as I do to making it beautiful, because it’s art, but it’s edible art,” Nicholson said.

While she doesn’t sell her pasta on a wide scale, Nicholson posts video tutorials, and wants to teach people how to make great pasta.

She said her pasta is perfect for all different types of people “because it’s made from vegetables, herbs, and superfoods."

"It’s also really good for you," she continued, "so a lot of busy parents looking to get healthy food into their kids will also be drawn to it.”

We can’t wait to see what type of pasta she makes next.