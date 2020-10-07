What's wrong with Ina Garten's dishwasher habits? The Barefoot Contessa said she's been washing some of the items for 40 years.

Ina Garten is one of the undisputed culinary queens, so for some, it came as a shock to see what kitchen tools she puts inside her dishwasher.

Aside from everyday dinnerware such as plates and bowls, Garten had knives, an All-Clad roasting pan, measuring cups, wooden and rubber spatulas and more all clean and ready to be unloaded from the appliance.

Which sent some of her followers into a whirl this weekend, posting comments such as, "I cannot believe what I'm seeing, knives and all in there. I thought it was a big no-no."

Garten clarified in her response, "I do it many times a day and some are 40 years old."

The All-Clad stainless steel collection is dishwasher safe, but some pans -- like those of the cast-iron variety -- should always be washed by hand.

Even if her fans contested her cleaning tactics, there was one part of the chore even the Barefoot Contessa agrees on -- not wanting to put away the clean dishes.

"If you’re not sick of unloading the dishwasher, could you please come unload mine??"