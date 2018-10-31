This 2-year-old’s spooky popcorn recipe is the perfect Halloween treat

This toddler’s Halloween popcorn recipe is the ultimate sweet and salty snack.

Little Roman, a 2-year-old viral chef of South Bend, Indiana, has delighted his YouTube followers with his adorable takes on fun, easy-to-follow recipes.

The "Roman's Cooking Corner" series was launched as a "happy accident" on one rainy day, mom Ayla Jalyn told "Good Morning America."

Courtesy Ayla Jalyn

"I offered to make a cake with him and he ended up taking it all over!" Jalyn wrote to "GMA" in a statement. "Hence, my happy accident."

For Roman’s latest cooking episode, he’s made spooky Halloween popcorn — all while dressed as Elmo.

Here is Roman’s recipe, which he and his mom shared with "GMA."

What you need:

Your choice of chocolate (2 bars minimum)

1/2 cup of corn syrup

Your favorite popcorn (Roman uses plain white)

Candy for decorating (Roman's candy includes candy skeleton pieces for bones, sour green gummies for boogers, pumpkin-shaped candy and Smarties for eyeballs).

Directions:

1. Melt chocolate and corn syrup in 30-second intervals in the microwave until chocolate is a smooth consistency. 2. Set aside to get room temperature.

3. Pop the popcorn.

4. Mix the candy with your popcorn.

5. Drizzle the chocolate using a squeeze bottle or by however way you prefer.

6. Chill for about 10-15 minutes before serving in your holiday-themed bowl.



For more of Roman's recipes and kitchen adventures, follow him on YouTube.