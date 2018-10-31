This 2-year-old’s spooky popcorn recipe is the perfect Halloween treat

Oct 31, 2018, 3:12 PM ET
PHOTO: Roman, the 2-year-old chef, delights his followers on YouTube with his special recipes and created spooky popcorn in honor of Halloween.Courtesy Ayla Jalyn
Roman, the 2-year-old chef, delights his followers on YouTube with his special recipes and created spooky popcorn in honor of Halloween.

This toddler’s Halloween popcorn recipe is the ultimate sweet and salty snack.

Little Roman, a 2-year-old viral chef of South Bend, Indiana, has delighted his YouTube followers with his adorable takes on fun, easy-to-follow recipes.

The "Roman's Cooking Corner" series was launched as a "happy accident" on one rainy day, mom Ayla Jalyn told "Good Morning America."

"I offered to make a cake with him and he ended up taking it all over!" Jalyn wrote to "GMA" in a statement. "Hence, my happy accident."

For Roman’s latest cooking episode, he’s made spooky Halloween popcorn — all while dressed as Elmo.

Here is Roman’s recipe, which he and his mom shared with "GMA."

What you need:
Your choice of chocolate (2 bars minimum)
1/2 cup of corn syrup
Your favorite popcorn (Roman uses plain white)
Candy for decorating (Roman's candy includes candy skeleton pieces for bones, sour green gummies for boogers, pumpkin-shaped candy and Smarties for eyeballs).

Directions:
1. Melt chocolate and corn syrup in 30-second intervals in the microwave until chocolate is a smooth consistency. 2. Set aside to get room temperature.
3. Pop the popcorn.
4. Mix the candy with your popcorn.
5. Drizzle the chocolate using a squeeze bottle or by however way you prefer.
6. Chill for about 10-15 minutes before serving in your holiday-themed bowl.

For more of Roman's recipes and kitchen adventures, follow him on YouTube.

