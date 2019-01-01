Celebrity chef Alex Guarnaschelli has the perfect brunch menu to ring in the new year!

The Food Network judge, competitor and New York City-based executive chef, restaurateur and mom shared three simple yet flavorful recipes that are easy to execute.

Kitchen sink omelet

"There is a wonderful place in Los Angeles, Joan’s on Third, where they make exceptional omelets. Joan’s secret is to add water (instead of milk or cream) to make the omelet more light and fluffy," Guarnaschelli said. "If you feel really hungover, skip the omelet part and just serve this combo as scrambled eggs!"

Makes: 1 omelet Serves: 1-2

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon canola oil

8-10 sage leaves, stemmed

3 large eggs

1 teaspoon water

1/2 to 1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

1/2 cup sharp cheddar cheese, grated

1/4 cup Parmesan cheese, finely grated

4 strips cooked bacon, coarsely chopped

4 links breakfast sausage, coarsely chopped

8 cherry tomatoes, halved

2 scallions, minced



Directions:

Cook the sage leaves by heating a six-inch non-stick skillet and adding the oil. When the oil starts to thin out in the pan and get hot, shut off the heat and add the sage.

Stir the leaves to coat with the oil and cook until the sage pales slightly in color and crisps. Remove the leaves, drain and season with salt.

In a bowl, whisk together the eggs and salt with about two teaspoons of cool water. Whisk only enough to mix. Place the skillet over medium heat and melt (but do not brown) the butter.

Lower the heat and pour in the eggs. Use a fork to stir the eggs slightly, as if you were scrambling them. Cook the eggs undisturbed, 15-30 seconds. Sprinkle with the cheeses and sage and cook for 2-3 minutes. Sprinkle with the bacon, sausage, tomatoes and scallions.

Lift the handle of the pan up tilting the pan away from you and towards the heat. This tilting should cause the omelet to slide down in the pan a little. Fold the edge closest to you towards the center. Fold the other edge towards the center and tilt the pan over the center of a plate so it lands, seam side down.

Cornmeal buttermilk pancakes

"These are so tasty. They have a hint of cornbread but they are really all pancake all the time," Guarnaschelli said. "I serve with blueberry jam and spiced maple syrup, but they are also good with raspberries and a squeeze of lemon juice." If you don’t have any fresh fruit on hand, Guarnaschelli suggests using an apricot jam or marmalade.

Makes: 10-20 pancakes, depending on size Makes: 4-6 servings

Ingredients:

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

3/4 cup yellow cornmeal 3 tablespoons sugar 1/2 teaspoon baking powder 1/2 teaspoon baking soda 1 teaspoon kosher salt 1 1/4 cups full fat buttermilk 2 large eggs, lightly beaten 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted, plus additional for cooking pancakes

Directions:

In a large bowl, mix the flour, cornmeal, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Gently stir in the buttermilk, eggs and butter. Mix only until combined. Let the batter rest for 10-15 minutes.

Heat a large skillet and add about one tablespoon of butter. When it melts and gets hot, add spoonfuls of the batter, leaving space between each for them to spread as they cook.

Cook them for two to three minutes or until they brown on the first side. Use a spatula to turn on their second side and cook and additional two to three minutes.

Keep warm. Make the rest of the batter in batches.

Spiced maple syrup

Ingredients:

1 cup maple syrup

1/4 cup apple juice or cider

2 cinnamon sticks

1 teaspoon cinnamon

2 teaspoons dry ginger

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper



Directions:

In a medium pot, heat the syrup and juice over medium heat. Add the cinnamon sticks, cinnamon, ginger and cayenne.

Bring to a simmer and let cool slightly before serving.

Black pepper bloody Mary

Chef Guarnaschelli loves the "textured crunch from vegetables in this drink" and said this particular bloody mary is spicy from the horseradish and a tiny bit of garlic.

Tip: For better results, make the mix and chill overnight in the fridge.

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

1 small shallot, diced

1/2 small clove garlic, grated

1 small yellow stalk celery, cut half-inch thick slices

1 teaspoon coarsely cracked black pepper

1 1/4 cups (almost 12 oz) tomato juice chilled

1 lemon, halved

1 tablespoon creamy horseradish, chilled (optional)

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

6 drops Tabasco Sauce



Directions:

Put the diced shallot in a small strainer or colander and rinse under running cold water. This will remove some of the raw flavor but retain the crunchy texture.

Drain and pat dry with a kitchen towel and combine, in a small bowl, with the garlic, sliced celery and cracked black pepper. Set aside.

In a small pitcher, combine the vodka, tomato juice, the juice from half a lemon, the horseradish, Worcestershire sauce and Tabasco. Stir to blend. Stir in the vegetables. Taste for seasoning.

To serve, put a little crushed ice into each of the two glasses. Pour the tomato juice mixture over the ice. Fill the glasses almost to the top, leaving a little room.

Finish each with a squeeze of lemon juice.