The original Beyhive: For $500,000, Beyonce's early childhood home in Houston could be yours

Aug 6, 2018, 11:20 AM ET
PHOTO: The former childhood home of Beyonce is located at 2414 Rosedale Street in Houston, Texas.PlayZillow
You can now live in the original Beyhive.

Beyonce's home where she lived as a child is now up for grabs in Houston, Texas.

Listed for $500,000, the house where Mrs. Carter and her parents once shared holidays and family dinners boasts three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a fireplace.

PHOTO: The former childhood home of Beyonce is 2,938 square feet of space.Zillow
PHOTO: The former childhood home of Beyonce boasts three bedrooms and three bathrooms.Zillow
PHOTO: The former childhood home of Beyonce is for sale in Houston, Texas.Zillow
Brad Upshaw of The Upshaw Group and a real estate agent for Keller Williams, has confirmed that the single family abode was purchased by the Knowles in January of 1982.

"So she [Beyonce] would've been about 5 months old," Upshaw told "Good Morning America" today. "They lived there until she was about five [years old], so this was an early childhood home."

PHOTO: The former childhood home of Beyonce is listed for $500,000. Zillow
PHOTO: The home once lived in by Beyonce and her family has been featured on BET and MTV.Zillow
PHOTO: The former childhood home of Beyonce features a master bedroom with raised bed platform & spiral staircase to a third-floor loft.Zillow
Upshaw said that when his company learned the history of the home, they were thrilled to have the chance to sell it.

The dwelling was built in 1946 and still has some of its original hardwood floors. The master bedroom features a spiral staircase that leads to a third-floor loft. There's also a stage-like platform underneath which sits underneath the bed.

PHOTO: The former childhood home of Beyonce features a master bedroom with raised bed platform & spiral staircase to a third-floor loft.Zillow
PHOTO: The former childhood home of Beyonce is located at 2414 Rosedale Street in Houston, Texas.Zillow
There's no word if that platform was once home to some of Bey's earliest performances.

See the full listing on Zillow.

