This out-of-the-box bride launched into married life in the very best way possible.

Bride Alex Bigler "blobbed" into the lake after her wedding reception while still wearing her dress.

Her husband Alex Schiller (Yes, they are both named Alex), jumped on the water trampoline, or blob, catapulting his bride into the air and into the lake in her gown.

"After the most amazing weekend ever, blobbing on Sunday was a no-brainer. Literally launching our way into married life," Bigler told "GMA." "I thought flying through the air was the only real way to show off my Sachin + Babi dress (which not only looked awesome but acted as a parachute of sorts!) Just kidding."

The epic moment was caught on camera. Wedding planner Amanda Savory of Amanda Savory Events said the bride "nailed her blob and cleared the trees."

"She’s not like a regular bride, she’s a cool bride. She blobs in her wedding dress in lieu of brunch," the venue captioned in an Instagram post.

"The video is now a big hit with our mothers," Bigler said. "Even though they weren’t originally that jazzed about the idea."

Bigler and Schiller tied the knot on Sept. 22, at Cedar Lakes Estate in New York's Hudson Valley, a former summer camp set on a lake that's been converted into an Instagram-approved wedding venue. "Girls" star Zosia Mamet reportedly got married there in 2016.

Bigler embraced the nontraditional and had fun on her wedding weekend from blobbing to the first look. For the couple's first look before the ceremony, she surprised her husband-to-be, wearing an angler fish hat and white pajamas instead of her wedding dress.

"Why should our guests have had all the fun?” she told "GMA."