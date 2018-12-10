Cafeteria worker pens encouraging messages on bananas

An elementary school cafeteria worker in Virginia has made it her mission to pen appealing messages on the bananas she serves her students each day.

Stacey Truman, a mom of two who works as the cafeteria manager of Kingston Elementary School in Virginia Beach, Virginia, wakes up at the crack of dawn to handwrite words of encouragement on each banana she puts out for her students.

"The kids need motivation...they need to hear good things," Truman said on "GMA." "They are our future so, why not?" Truman said on "GMA." "They need to hear all of this and be inspired every day."

"For all you do we want to do a little something for you..." ???? Cafeteria Manager Stacey Truman writes positive messages on bananas for her kids and now we have a little special something for her! https://t.co/W1vUNMab63 pic.twitter.com/nxF3HR4iyT — Good Morning America (@GMA) December 10, 2018

Messages range from a simple, “Smile!” to “If at first you don’t succeed try again!” and even “Follow your dreams,” spreading positivity with each serving of potassium.

Truman initially started writing the messages for her daughters when she packed lunches for them, telling "Good Morning America" that she used to work two jobs and rarely got to see her own children, so the messages were a way for her to send positive words to her daughters.

"I wouldn't see them for a week at a time," Truman said while fighting back tears. "I would do it for them so they would know how much I love them."

After her girls loved the notes, Truman said her mom suggested that she do it for all of her students, and the tradition began. Students at the school refer to the fruits as "talking bananas" because of the sweet notes.

When the fruit company Dole heard about her daily efforts, they sent over 500 bananas to the elementary school.

Truman said the kids love the banana messages and are excited to see them each morning.

"They say that it makes them a better person and a better friend," Truman added.