'How do you cook a turkey in the microwave?': Viral #TurkeyChallenge leaves moms confused, disappointed

Nov 18, 2018, 8:46 PM ET
While many people will often text their loved ones for tips in the kitchen ahead of preparing a Thanksgiving dinner, a viral social media challenge that exploded over the weekend has left mothers around the country very confused and disappointed.

It’s unclear how the challenge started, but countless people have become obsessed with texting their moms to ask, "How long do I cook a 25 lb. turkey in the microwave?" and posting screenshots of the (often horrified) responses online.

Some moms’ responses varied from a simple "You don’t" to a savage "Don’t ever get married."

"I should’ve never let you move out," another mom wrote.

One mom wasn’t having it at all: "You’re done. I’m calling your father."

For those who may be still confused by the challenge, we’ll make it simple: cooking a turkey in the microwave is a big culinary no-no.

