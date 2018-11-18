While many people will often text their loved ones for tips in the kitchen ahead of preparing a Thanksgiving dinner, a viral social media challenge that exploded over the weekend has left mothers around the country very confused and disappointed.

It’s unclear how the challenge started, but countless people have become obsessed with texting their moms to ask, "How long do I cook a 25 lb. turkey in the microwave?" and posting screenshots of the (often horrified) responses online.

STOCK/Getty Images

Some moms’ responses varied from a simple "You don’t" to a savage "Don’t ever get married."

“how do you cook a 25 pound turkey in the microwave” if this ain’t my mom pic.twitter.com/5f4iVe2fH6 — ella (@lilbabyellaaa) November 15, 2018

I asked my mom how to microwave a 25 pound turkey & here’s her unhelpful response pic.twitter.com/kcVYzlTqg6 — Sarah Bifano (@sarahbifano) November 16, 2018

I asked my mom how to cook a turkey in the microwave.. pic.twitter.com/s0XRuzbgmL — Dorothy Scales (@DorothyScales2) November 15, 2018

Hey everyone text your parents and ask them how long you should put a 25lb turkey in the microwave for and post their replies below this tweet pic.twitter.com/A1egY8ov6G — Christian (@CoplenChristian) November 15, 2018

"I should’ve never let you move out," another mom wrote.

One mom wasn’t having it at all: "You’re done. I’m calling your father."

For those who may be still confused by the challenge, we’ll make it simple: cooking a turkey in the microwave is a big culinary no-no.