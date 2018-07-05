This dog lived his best life in road-trip pics and OMG we're in love

Jul 5, 2018, 1:21 PM ET
PHOTO: Bentley, a 12-year-old Maltese, poses in a photo at the Texas state line.Leach Family
Bentley, a 12-year-old Maltese, poses in a photo at the Texas state line.

A dog named Bentley is melting hearts by the thousands after adorable photos of his travels were tweeted by his owner.

While Lexee Leach, 21, was at college, her parents, Beth and John Leach of Colleyville, Texas, sent her some family pictures.

The photos were of Bentley, the family's 12-year-old Maltese, at various state lines and landmarks on their road trip to Florida.

PHOTO: Bentley, a 12-year-old Maltese, poses in a photo at the Texas state line.Leach Family
Bentley, a 12-year-old Maltese, poses in a photo at the Texas state line.

"[My mom] texted them to me ... I thought, 'Oh, this is hilarious. I have to post them,'" Leach told "Good Morning America." "All of my friends love Bentley. I posted it for them, and overnight it blew up."

PHOTO: Bentley, a 12-year-old Maltese, poses in a photo at the Florida state line.Leach Family
Bentley, a 12-year-old Maltese, poses in a photo at the Florida state line.

The pics racked up 101,000 likes and over 29,000 comments from people who couldn't get enough of Bentley's sweet little face.

"You love your own puppy, but it's even sweeter when a bunch of strangers are like, 'I love this dog!'"

Beth Leach said that Bentley goes everywhere with her.

PHOTO: Lexee Leach, 21, is seen in a photo with her dog Bentley. Bentleys travel photos have gained viral attention on Twitter.Leach Family
Lexee Leach, 21, is seen in a photo with her dog Bentley. Bentley's travel photos have gained viral attention on Twitter.

"Bentley is definitely the favorite," she told "GMA."

As for Bentley's next trip, he's headed to California by way of airplane.

Comments