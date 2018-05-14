This dog mom's 'puppy reveal' photo shoot will melt your heart

May 14, 2018, 12:56 PM ET
PHOTO: Joy Stone, 25, of Melissa, Texas, was photographed with her new dog in a gender-reveal-style photo shoot. PlayCourtesy Carlye Allen
A woman lovingly introduced her fluffy pup in a gender-reveal-style photo shoot.

Joy Stone, 25, and her 7-week-old golden retriever mix, Rey, were photographed by friend Carlye Allen after Rey had been rescued near a railroad track in Texas.

PHOTO: Joy Stone, 25, of Melissa, Texas, was photographed with her new dog in a gender-reveal-style photo shoot. Courtesy Carlye Allen
Stone later surprised her husband and their black Lab Kairi by bringing Rey home to join their family.

PHOTO: Joy Stone introduced her golden retriever mix in a photography session after the puppy was rescued near a railroad track.Courtesy Carlye Allen
PHOTO: Joy Stone named the puppy Rey, after a Star Wars character and brought the dog home as a surprise to her husband. Courtesy Carlye Allen
"She is so sweet and has loved everyone she has met so far," Stone told ABC News today. "She can also get extremely playful and absolutely loves running around and playing with Kairi."

The images received lots of love on Facebook and both Stone and Allen hope they encourage future pet owners to adopt, not shop.

PHOTO: Joy Stone, 25, of Melissa, Texas, was photographed with her new dog, who she named the Rey, in a gender-reveal-style photo shoot in May 2018.Courtesy Carlye Allen
Allen said she's partnered with a local animal shelter and will be hosting "Doggie and Me" mini photography sessions in June.

"The sessions will be donation-based, and all proceeds will benefit the animals within the shelter," Allen said.

