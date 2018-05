A group of dogs had an unprompted photo call that resulted in an epic dog “selfie.”

The dogs were playing in an outdoor area at a dog daycare and boarding studio in Cincinnati, Ohio when they gathered near a gate.

One of their caretakers snapped photos of the moment and the rest is “doggone” history.

Take a look!

Obtained by ABC News

