Dress for Success CEO Joi Gordon on the worst advice she never took

As CEO of Dress for Success, Joi Gordon is in the business of empowering women. The organization which launched 21 years ago in the basement of a church, not only provides women with professional attire through its Suiting Program but also offers mock interviewing and resume tips through its Career Center plus mentoring, consulting and skill-building experiences.

Gordon joined the non-profit in its early days first as a board member and then full-time, leaving behind a legal career to dedicate herself to growing and expanding the impact of Dress for Success.

Now, almost 20 years later she has helped to open over 160 locations in 30 countries serving over a million women around the world.

“When you marry your purpose and your passion you could just about do anything," Gordon tells ABC News’ Chief Business, Technology and Economics correspondent Rebecca Jarvis. "And, for me, Dress for Success felt real, it felt like I had this unique opportunity to make a difference in women's lives, so why not me?”

When it comes to the worst advice she never took, Gordon recalls something from the beginning of her career.

“The worst advice is that, and I got it very early on in my career, was that people will see my worth by just keeping my head down and doing the job and people will see my value and lift me up," Gordon said. "I then realized pretty early on that I needed to be my best advocate for myself.”

“ ” I needed to be my best advocate.

Today, Gordon stresses the importance of advocating for yourself to her team and especially to young people who are starting out, stressing “not to wait for other people to see the value in you.”

Her advice on how to do it?

“To show up, to show up for new assignments, to ask for opportunities, to reach across departments and do work in other spaces even if it isn’t your job," she said. "Don’t ever say this isn’t my job, everything is your job. And so, let people see you, let people see your work and then the opportunities will come and then the success will follow.”

Hear more from Joi Gordon on episode #77 of the “No Limits with Rebecca Jarvis” podcast.