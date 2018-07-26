This foster dog had a maternity photo shoot and now we all want to adopt her

Jul 26, 2018, 9:29 AM ET
PHOTO: Ima, a 3-year-old foster dog, had a maternity photo shoot. Courtesy Sarah Freeman
Ima, a 3-year-old foster dog, had a maternity photo shoot.

Ima the foster dog is taking the Internet by storm with her stunning maternity pics.

Any day now, the 3-year-old hound mix will welcome a litter of pups. To celebrate the event, Ima donned a mom-to-be sash and a floral crown in a photo shoot snapped by her foster mom, Sarah Freeman.

"Ima is so sweet and loving," Freeman, a volunteer with Greater Charlotte SPCA, told "Good Morning America" in a statement. "I didn't have to force her to be happy! She just is."

PHOTO: Ima, a hound mix, is due any day now to have puppies.Courtesy Sarah Freeman
Ima, a hound mix, is due any day now to have puppies.

PHOTO: Ima, a 3-year-old hound mix, had a maternity photo shoot recently. <p itemprop= " onerror="this.src='http://a.abcnews.com/images/Lifestyle/maternity-dog-shoot-3-ht-thg-180726_hpEmbed_3x4_992.jpg'" />Courtesy Sarah Freeman
Ima, a 3-year-old hound mix, had a maternity photo shoot recently.

Freeman, of North Carolina, said Ima was abandoned and later ran from a neighbor who tried taking her in. She returned a month later and was pregnant.

That neighbor later surrendered Ima to Paws of Piedmont, where she was then given to the Greater Charlotte SPCA, Freeman said.

PHOTO: Ima is said to have been abandoned but will be up for adoption six weeks after she gives birth. Courtesy Sarah Freeman
Ima is said to have been abandoned but will be up for adoption six weeks after she gives birth.

Freeman has been fostering Ima ever since.

PHOTO: Ima, a 3-year-old foster dog, had a maternity photo shoot. Courtesy Sarah Freeman
Ima, a 3-year-old foster dog, had a maternity photo shoot.

Ima will be ready for a new home six weeks after she gives birth. Anyone who is interested can apply on the Greater Charlotte SPCA's website.

To see Ima's adventures as she prepares to become a mom, follow her on Instagram @HouseofFosters.

Comments