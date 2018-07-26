Ima the foster dog is taking the Internet by storm with her stunning maternity pics.

Any day now, the 3-year-old hound mix will welcome a litter of pups. To celebrate the event, Ima donned a mom-to-be sash and a floral crown in a photo shoot snapped by her foster mom, Sarah Freeman.

"Ima is so sweet and loving," Freeman, a volunteer with Greater Charlotte SPCA, told "Good Morning America" in a statement. "I didn't have to force her to be happy! She just is."

Courtesy Sarah Freeman

Freeman, of North Carolina, said Ima was abandoned and later ran from a neighbor who tried taking her in. She returned a month later and was pregnant.

That neighbor later surrendered Ima to Paws of Piedmont, where she was then given to the Greater Charlotte SPCA, Freeman said.

Freeman has been fostering Ima ever since.

Ima will be ready for a new home six weeks after she gives birth. Anyone who is interested can apply on the Greater Charlotte SPCA's website.

To see Ima's adventures as she prepares to become a mom, follow her on Instagram @HouseofFosters.