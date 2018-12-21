We love these DIY gift tags a latte!

These adorable DIY coffee cup gift tags are the perfect touch to presents for the coffee lovers in your life.

Blogger Kelly Hedgespeth's post on Simple Kelly Designs inspired the "Good Morning America" team to pull off these easy creations with the help of professional crafter, Michelle Edgemont.

Here's how you can make your own.

What you'll need

Gift tagsWhite card stockKraft paperSharpie fine tip penGlue stickRibbon

Cut out the cup

Use your patterned paper to cut out your coffee cup.

Sketch and cut out the lid.

Create your coffee sleeve.

Using the kraft paper, trace and cut out your coffee sleeve.

Glue everything together.

You can use a glue stick or any paper adhesive for this.

Add the ribbon to your gift tag.

Using your hole puncher, make a hole at the top of the tag and string through some festive red ribbon.

Serve up the perfect little gift!