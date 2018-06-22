Mandy Moore is inviting fans inside her stunning new pad.

The "This is Us" star purchased the mid-century-style home in Pasadena, California, which she shares with fiancé Taylor Goldsmith for $2.56 million, according to Architectural Digest.

“This house signifies the next chapter of my life — as an adult, a woman and a performer," Moore told the magazine, who wrote a feature on the picturesque ranch. "I was able to pour all of who I am into making this place."

Moore went on to say that she and Goldsmith fell in love with the pool, yard and the beautiful views that are seen from Pasadena hill.

Architect Emily Farnham, interior designer Sarah Sherman Samuel and Terremoto landscape designers collaborated to help execute Moore's vision. The project was documented on Instagram by many of the players who renovated the residence.

According to Architectural Digest, Farnham restored and updated the blond brick walls, floors and fireplace. The space also boasts custom furniture and marble counters.

As for Moore, she admits that the design process "still amazes" her. "It’s hard to convey the excitement of working out every detail, from picking slabs at the stone yard to figuring out how many burners we wanted for the stove,” she explained. “Once you realize that you can actually build your true dream house, it’s hard to go back to anything else.”