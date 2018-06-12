Mother-daughter duo donated 16,000 books to students

Jun 12, 2018, 4:06 AM ET
PHOTO: Students at South Polk Elementary School in Old Fort, Tennessee on Free Book Giveaway Day in May 2018.PlaySara Hooker-Weaver
WATCH Mother-daughter duo donated 16,000 books to students

One mother-daughter duo is proof that the power of learning goes beyond the classroom.

JoAnn Hooker, 59, and her daughter, Sara Hooker-Weaver, 34, are teachers at South Polk Elementary School in Old Fort, Tennessee, who have provided free books to hundreds of their students over the past four years.

PHOTO: Sara Hooker-Weaver and her mother JoAnn Hooker take a fun selfie in the car.Sara Hooker-Weaver
Sara Hooker-Weaver and her mother JoAnn Hooker take a fun selfie in the car.

They have donated 16,000 books total to students.

“We want to nurture that love of reading,” Hooker told “Good Morning America.”

PHOTO: Students picking their books at Free Book Giveaway Day at South Polk Elementary School in May 2018.Sara Hooker-Weaver
Students picking their books at Free Book Giveaway Day at South Polk Elementary School in May 2018.

Hooker-Weaver said that she and her mother discovered a need to spread their love for literacy in their school when she noticed one of her students sneaking books home from the classroom.

“One day I asked him why he felt he had to sneak them and he answered that he didn’t have any books in his home,” she shared. “I just couldn’t imagine a home without books. That’s when we decided we had to do something to help get books in the home.”

They told “Good Morning America” that the school’s annual Free Book Giveaway Day is their favorite day of the year.

PHOTO: Students at South Polk Elementary School in Old Fort, Tennessee on Free Book Giveaway Day in May 2018.Sara Hooker-Weaver
Students at South Polk Elementary School in Old Fort, Tennessee on Free Book Giveaway Day in May 2018.

“I think all of the students are excited and grateful,” Hooker-Weaver said. “They leave the room with smiles on their faces. That is the most important part for us.”

Hooker shared that she hopes the book giveaway will help make reading more of a fun activity than a school assignment for students.

“The ultimate goal of any teacher is to prepare your students for the future," Hooker said. "By fostering that love of books, I hope we are setting them up for good things in life.”

PHOTO: Books at South Polk Elementary Schools Free Book Giveaway Day in May 2018.Sara Hooker-Weaver
Books at South Polk Elementary School's Free Book Giveaway Day in May 2018.

Comments