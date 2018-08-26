Today is National Dog Day!
And that means millions of sweet, loving pups around the world will be celebrating and playing with their owners and forever families.
But if you don't have a little furball at home to show some love to, "GMA" has got you covered with six of the cutest, most inspiring dogs around. They are also kind of uber famous, but don't worry they aren't little divas. That would be too "ruff."
Instead, these dogs are sure to "melt your heart."
In fact, they are all represented by The Dog Agency, the first talent management agency to exclusively represent pet influencers and some of the most down-to-Earth, humble pups. No matter how many Instagram followers they have, these pups still do tricks for treats.
"Some of them are funny, some are snuggly, some are heartwarming, some are brave, but all of them keep us coming back to see more of their lives every day!" Loni Edwards, founder of The Dog Agency, tells "GMA." "They also have to be good to their audience. We represent influencers who get personal with their fans and have amazing engagement. The best influencers make their fans feel like they are part of their lives and their fans truly know them."
She added, "No divas here! The Dog Agency is one big, creative family and we intend to keep it that way."
They are still kinda the "it" crowd when it comes to celebrity pets though.
So, enjoy their pics, their amazing stories and find out how they'll be celebrating the big day!
Tuna welcomes a little sister!@tunameltsmyheart
While Tuna from "Tuna Melts My Heart" sure does love some fun in the sun for summer and sporting some incredible outfits, this pup just welcomed a baby sister!
The adorable Grace Imogen was born last week and is just now getting to meet her inspiring big brother.
While Tuna is obviously her first "child," mom Courtney says she is over the moon in love with her little girl and can't wait for her two "kids" to get along.
Last Mother’s Day, I was in Atlanta on a girls trip with my mom. In Sept of last year, she was diagnosed with cancer, and five months ago, today (12/13), I lost her to cancer complications. Five days before she passed, we found out that I was going to be a mom and we got to tell her that she’s going to be a grandma. What favour! What grace! Now it’s my turn to be an incredible mom, the way she was. I think both she and Tuna have prepared me for this new role, but man do I have big shoes to fill. Please pray for me, and please pray that Tuna likes this baby because he tends to have an aversion towards children. ?????? #bigbrother #mybump #dueinaugust #shrivelneck
She admits Tuna is pretty "dependent" on mom and dad, but "We’ve been trying to prep him for a while and he’s super intelligent."
In fact, nurses have been bringing Grace's blankets to him, so he can recognize his sis's scent. So, today will include a lot of introductions, snuggles and just being a happy family of four!
Harlow, Indiana, Reese and Ezra give back. - @HarlowandSage
To celebrate National Dog Day, Harlow, Indiana, Reese and Ezra volunteered at their favorite animal rescue, Nuzzles & Co. in Park City, Utah.
"They played with seven adorable, adoptable puppies, went on walks with some of the older puppies and dogs and met lots of kittens and cats (Which they weren't too sure about!)" the gang's mom Brittni said.
She added, "On average, there are 100 dogs and cats staying at the Nuzzles Rescue Ranch until they find loving homes of their own and the Nuzzles' staff and volunteers take excellent care of each animal while they are there. Harlow and the gang feel very fortunate to be part of such an amazing organization."
There was also a big move!
We are moving to a new home today and it is very bittersweet. While we are excited for a new adventure, in a new place, it has been hard to say goodbye to the last home we shared with our best friend Sage and the home where Indiana, Reese and Ezra all joined our family. We have made so many memories in this home with our five best friends. ?? We have started a new account where we will be sharing more candid photos of this adventure though! @harlowdayinn will be a space where you can get to know our family a little better and see what life is really like with Harlow, Indiana, Reese, Ezra, their foster friends and adjusting to life in a new home. ??
And dancing.
And smiles.
Happy 5th Birthday to our amazing little Indiana Thunderbolt! ?? Indi is definitely the boss at our house and keeps everyone in line at all times. She is also the sweetest and most protective of her sisters and brother. She watches every single thing they do and lets us know if something isn’t quite right. She’s the best little big sister on the planet! We love Indiana more than she loves tennis balls.... and that’s a lot! ?? Happy Birthday Spin!
Traditional Family Foster Photo @harlowandfosters Seven homeless puppies- all rescued by our friends @nuzzlesandco, have passed through our home since December. We have loved each one so much. Fostering is by far the best thing our family has ever done. ?? @jeffreyandjanis is missing because he didn’t like the stairs very much. ?? @riverlongmire @lifewith.jade @_skyandfriends_ @ezrafromtherez @adventures_of_deuce
Fun, sun and fishing for Crusoe the Dachshund. @crusoe_dachshund, and on Facebook
Owner Ryan Beauchesne has had the famous pup for about eight years now and says if you check out some of the pup's many viral videos, you can see he goes wild for the great outdoors and especially fishing.
"He goes crazy," he told "GMA." "Usually that's what we do [on Sundays]. We just bought a new kayak, so maybe we'll do some fishing there."
Crusoe is so popular with his fans (he has a second book coming out later this year), that his owner says it's good they live in the country outside Ottawa. You know, to keep away from the pup-arazzi.
"His book signings are getting kind of crazy," he adds. "We had one recently in Orlando and 1,000 people showed up!"
“Introducing my new book, THE WORLDLY WIENER DOG, about my travels, life at home, and my surgery & recovery! As a thank you to all those who pre-order, we send you a FREE pawtographed sticker for your book! Pre-order yours/claim your pawtograph today via link in my profile! And thank you all for your wonderful support ??????” ~ Crusoe #thecrusoebook
Move aside Clooney and Grumpy Cat, Crusoe is the "it" star of the moment.