Today is National Dog Day!

And that means millions of sweet, loving pups around the world will be celebrating and playing with their owners and forever families.

But if you don't have a little furball at home to show some love to, "GMA" has got you covered with six of the cutest, most inspiring dogs around. They are also kind of uber famous, but don't worry they aren't little divas. That would be too "ruff."

Instead, these dogs are sure to "melt your heart."

In fact, they are all represented by The Dog Agency, the first talent management agency to exclusively represent pet influencers and some of the most down-to-Earth, humble pups. No matter how many Instagram followers they have, these pups still do tricks for treats.

"Some of them are funny, some are snuggly, some are heartwarming, some are brave, but all of them keep us coming back to see more of their lives every day!" Loni Edwards, founder of The Dog Agency, tells "GMA." "They also have to be good to their audience. We represent influencers who get personal with their fans and have amazing engagement. The best influencers make their fans feel like they are part of their lives and their fans truly know them."

She added, "No divas here! The Dog Agency is one big, creative family and we intend to keep it that way."

They are still kinda the "it" crowd when it comes to celebrity pets though.

So, enjoy their pics, their amazing stories and find out how they'll be celebrating the big day!

Tuna welcomes a little sister!

While Tuna from "Tuna Melts My Heart" sure does love some fun in the sun for summer and sporting some incredible outfits, this pup just welcomed a baby sister!

The adorable Grace Imogen was born last week and is just now getting to meet her inspiring big brother.

While Tuna is obviously her first "child," mom Courtney says she is over the moon in love with her little girl and can't wait for her two "kids" to get along.

She admits Tuna is pretty "dependent" on mom and dad, but "We’ve been trying to prep him for a while and he’s super intelligent."

In fact, nurses have been bringing Grace's blankets to him, so he can recognize his sis's scent. So, today will include a lot of introductions, snuggles and just being a happy family of four!

A post shared by Tuna {breed:chiweenie} (@tunameltsmyheart) on Jul 11, 2018 at 1:13pm PDT

A post shared by Tuna {breed:chiweenie} (@tunameltsmyheart) on Jul 4, 2018 at 12:07pm PDT

Harlow, Indiana, Reese and Ezra give back. - @HarlowandSage

To celebrate National Dog Day, Harlow, Indiana, Reese and Ezra volunteered at their favorite animal rescue, Nuzzles & Co. in Park City, Utah.

"They played with seven adorable, adoptable puppies, went on walks with some of the older puppies and dogs and met lots of kittens and cats (Which they weren't too sure about!)" the gang's mom Brittni said.

She added, "On average, there are 100 dogs and cats staying at the Nuzzles Rescue Ranch until they find loving homes of their own and the Nuzzles' staff and volunteers take excellent care of each animal while they are there. Harlow and the gang feel very fortunate to be part of such an amazing organization."

There was also a big move!

And dancing.

TGIF! ?? Sofi Tukker A post shared by Harlow•Sage•Indiana•Reese•Ezra (@harlowandsage) on Aug 10, 2018 at 10:33am PDT

And smiles.

Fun, sun and fishing for Crusoe the Dachshund. @crusoe_dachshund, and on Facebook

Owner Ryan Beauchesne has had the famous pup for about eight years now and says if you check out some of the pup's many viral videos, you can see he goes wild for the great outdoors and especially fishing.

"He goes crazy," he told "GMA." "Usually that's what we do [on Sundays]. We just bought a new kayak, so maybe we'll do some fishing there."

Crusoe is so popular with his fans (he has a second book coming out later this year), that his owner says it's good they live in the country outside Ottawa. You know, to keep away from the pup-arazzi.

"His book signings are getting kind of crazy," he adds. "We had one recently in Orlando and 1,000 people showed up!"

Move aside Clooney and Grumpy Cat, Crusoe is the "it" star of the moment.