Plane Bae says 'there's still hope' for him and mystery woman

After a midflight love connection went viral, a mystery couple gave everyone a glimmer of hope for a happy ending.

"I walked on a plane just ready to get home and ended up sitting next to a lovely girl and had such a great time with on the flight," Euan Holden, who has since been identified, said. “If there's a message going out, it's that there's still hope."

Hilarious... Knew you were taking pictures ?? https://t.co/dTuFA8RI1O — Euan Holden (@EuanHolden) July 4, 2018

His adventure went public after Rosey Blair took to early Tuesday morning to say she had switched seats on a flight to Dallas with a fellow female passenger.

"Last night on a flight home, my boyfriend and I asked a woman to switch seats with me so we could sit together," Blair wrote in the tweet. "We made a joke that maybe her new seat partner would be the love of her life and well, now I present you with this thread."

Last night on a flight home, my boyfriend and I asked a woman to switch seats with me so we could sit together. We made a joke that maybe her new seat partner would be the love of her life and well, now I present you with this thread. — Rosey Blair (@roseybeeme) July 3, 2018

Her Twitter thread detailed every move made between the seatmates (and potential soul mates).

"It felt like, honestly, being in a movie, and we were the two best friends," Blair told "Good Morning America" of her and her boyfriend's role. "[We were] coordinating everything very sneakily," she added.

Blair shared a series of photos with captions detailing everything from what they discussed to slight elbow movements to the food they shared mid-flight. The images were originally posted to her Instagram story.

She said she heard both the unnamed woman and man – now identified as Holden -- say "they're both personal trainers," and later added that the man used to play professional soccer.

Both of them appeared to be single, according to Blair, who wrote that there were "no wedding rings in sight," giving her and her own boyfriend hope for a potential match.

The series of Tweets has garnered nearly 240,000 retweets and over 590,000 likes as of the time of this story's publication.

Other users followed the Twitter thread closely and began replying photos to Blair, confirming to her how invested they were in finding out more details.

Upon landing in Dallas, Blair took a photo of the pair walking closely together at the baggage claim area.

Blair said her boyfriend, who was also on the flight, found the fellow passengers' Instagram accounts and confirmed they were single, based in Dallas and now following each other on social media.

Holden, the man who sat next to the mystery woman and then got in touch with Blair and her boyfriend via Instagram direct message after the incident, said he heard about Blair’s viral play-by-play from a friend.

"One of my close friends’ wife actually texted me a link to the Twitter feed and said, ‘Oh, my gosh, Euan. I recognize you. This has to be you,’” he said.

He said we could spill the beans!!! ?? pic.twitter.com/CHmMz91fDB — Rosey Blair (@roseybeeme) July 4, 2018

He was SO nice! Gave us permish for y’all to go give him some love. pic.twitter.com/Ph8WX7Xxkt — Rosey Blair (@roseybeeme) July 4, 2018

Holden, a retired professional soccer player and model, told "GMA" there may still be hope for him and the unnamed woman who sat beside him.

He said their time together "made the flight go by very fast."

"She's very attractive, fun, bubbly, natural," Holden added. "I think it was pretty easy for me to want to exchange numbers with her and get to know her a little bit better."

Since the rise in social media notoriety, Holden updated his Twitter bio with the following: "Newly nicknamed 'Plane Bae.'"

There is no update on whether Holden and the unidentified woman are still talking or have plans to see one another again.