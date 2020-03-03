School resource officer seen praying for students at school's flagpole every day Every morning, Officer Warren started his day with a special prayer.

School resource officer DeAndra Warren, 40, has become a fixture at Wynne Public Schools, protecting the halls as a school resource officer.

Every morning, Warren, a seven-year member of the Wynne Police Department in Wynne, Arkansas, has started his day with a special prayer.

On Feb. 29, that moment was captured on camera by a friend of his daughter's and shared on Facebook. Warren is seen at the school's flagpole bowing his head in prayer for, what he says, the students, the teachers, the custodians, the cafeteria workers, his family and “the nation.”

Warren said he began praying for his students in 2015.

“I’d be on my patrol and just pray as I walk up and down the halls," Warren said. "One moment I just felt the urge to stop at the [flagpole] and start praying at the pole because of what it represents and with so many things that are going on in our nation."

Officer DeAndra Warren stands at the flagpole with Wynne Public School students in Wynne, Ark. Courtesy De'Andria Warren

Warren has three daughters who also attended Wynne Public Schools. His eldest daughter, De’Andria Warren, 21, shared the photo of Warren on Facebook.

“I felt like I just had to make a post [of Warren], considering the impact that my dad has on all the kids, including the teenagers. Kids come up to me and say, ‘Oh, you’re Officer Warren’s daughter? We love him!’ and it brings me so much joy,” said De’Andria Warren. “It’s like ‘Wow, my dad is doing something to make an impact on all these people.’”

Officer DeAndra Warren pictured with his three daughters. Courtesy De'Andria Warren

Officer Warren can often be seen high-fiving and fist bumping students in the halls.

Carl Easley, who has been the Superintendent of Wynne Public Schools for 38 years, said he’s known Warren since he was a student at Wynne. Now Warren According to Easley, Warren is in charge of two campuses, the primary school and the junior high school, - protecting roughly 600 kids in each building from Kindergarten through Eighth grade, according to Easley.

Officer DeAndra Warren reads to students at Wynne Public Schools in Wynne, Ark. Courtesy De'Andria Warren

“His character is always upbeat. Always pleasant,” said Easley on Warren. “In the last couple of weeks he has always shared some type of uplifting words with me. It’s just part of his personality.”

Officer DeAndra Warren plays with students at Wynne Public School in Wynne, Ark. Courtesy De'Andria Warren

“To see kid’s faces light up when I give them a high five and I’m just trying to show them a positive light … the positive side of law enforcement,” said Warren, who went on to quote the scripture that he said guides him. “Chronicles 7:14 says: If my people, which are called by name, humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will heal their land.”