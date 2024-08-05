Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles stunned by silver, bronze floor finals result

Simone Biles faltered in her last routine at the Paris Olympics, with a heavily wrapped left calf, but will still leave the Games with a silver medal in the floor event. Fellow American Jordan Chiles came through with a shocking bronze medal, even though celebrations had already begun with another athlete.

Silver medalist Simone Biles the U.S. and bronze medalist, Jordan Chiles of the U.S. watch the scoreboard during the women's artistic gymnastics individual floor exercise final at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Aug. 5, 2024. Morry Gash/AP

Biles, who scored a 14.133, brings her total Olympic medal count to 11 overall, seven of which are gold, including four total from the Paris Games.

Biles trailed Brazil's Rebeca Andrade, who scored a 14.166 to take her first gold of the Games. She also has a gold on vault from Tokyo.

Simone Biles the U.S. competes in the women's artistic gymnastics individual floor exercise final at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Aug. 5, 2024. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Gold medalist Rebeca Andrade of Brazil celebrates on the podium with silver medalist Simone Biles of the U.S and bronze medalist Jordan Chiles of the U.S. following the women's artistic gymnastics individual floor exercise final at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Aug. 5, 2024. Mike Blake/Reuters

In a bit of confusion after teammate Jordan Chiles' score was first posted as only good enough for fifth place, a review led to an increase and the bronze medal. Romanian Ana Barbosu had already begun celebrating the bronze before Chiles' adjusted score was posted.

Chiles' coaches challenged the scoring on one of her skills which led to the 0.1 increase, jumping her ahead of Romanians Sabrina Maneca-Voinea and Barbosu.

Silver medalist Simone Biles the U.S. hugs bronze medalist, Jordan Chiles of the U.S. during the women's artistic gymnastics individual floor exercise final at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Aug. 5, 2024. Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Jordan Chiles the U.S. competes in the women's artistic gymnastics individual floor exercise final at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Aug. 5, 2024. Amanda Perobelli/Reuters

Silver medalist Simone Biles and bronze medalist Jordan Chiles of the U.S. bow to gold medalist Rebeca Andrade of Brazil on the victory podium following the women's artistic gymnastics individual floor exercise final at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Aug. 5, 2024. Hannah Mckay/Reuters

In her final routine of the Summer Games, Biles started with a significantly higher difficulty rating than her competitors, which helped her stay in podium position after she stepped out of bounds twice and was docked 0.6 points.

She fell backward on one of her tumbling passes in warmups and had her calf re-taped. The injury had hampered her at times throughout the Paris competitions.

Rebeca Andrade of Brazil competes in the women's artistic gymnastics individual floor exercise final at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Aug. 5, 2024. Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Simone Biles the U.S. steps out of bounds as she competes in the women's artistic gymnastics individual floor exercise final at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Aug. 5, 2024. Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

Simone Biles the U.S. competes in the women's artistic gymnastics individual floor exercise final at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Aug. 5, 2024. Mike Blake/Reuters

The medal came just hours after Biles finished a disappointing fifth in the balance beam final due to a fall. She had been aiming to win her eighth career gold medal in that event.

The U.S. women had a sterling performance in gymnastics in the Paris Games taking home gold in the all-around team final last Tuesday, followed by a gold for Biles and a bronze for Suni Lee in the individual all-around competition on Thursday.