Sweet service dog receives her very own cap for owner's graduation

A service dog rocked an academic cap last week on her mom's graduation day.

The 2-year-old Dalmatian was gifted the matching hat from her owner, Casey Bruno, who recently received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Central Florida.

"It represented how I was dedicated to her and her dedication to me throughout college," Bruno, 22, told "Good Morning America." "You never see me without my dog, so how could I take pictures without her?"

Which one of us graduated ???? my service dog went to class too, she deserved a cap ???? pic.twitter.com/lmOHsNyJw8 — ?????? (@itsbrunotimee) August 3, 2018

Since Paisley joined Bruno's family in 2016, she has comforted Bruno for anxiety and depression. Paisley would even accompany Bruno to her college classes.

"You can't be mad, sad, or frustrated when she's right next to you because she's such a happy dog -- she's so in touch with other people's emotions," Bruno said. "I'm slightly obsessed with her. She has her own Instagram handle, @paisley_the_dal."

To thank Paisley for sticking by her side, Bruno made her a matching cap with a floral handprint on top. Bruno's cap had a floral pawprint showing the words "Future DVM," which stands for her planned profession of a doctor of veterinary medicine.

Bruno's photos of her and Paisley received lots of love on Twitter. UCF even tweeted an honorary diploma to the spotted dog for her service.

Bruno will soon attend graduate school and in a few weeks will be adding another Dalmatian named Chevron, who shares the same mom as Paisley, to her family.