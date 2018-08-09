Sweet service dog receives her very own cap for owner's graduation

Aug 9, 2018, 3:59 AM ET
PHOTO: Paisley the Dalmatian accompanied her dog mom, Casey Bruno, 22, on Aug. 4, 2018, the day she graduated from the University of Central Florida.PlayCasey Bruno
A service dog rocked an academic cap last week on her mom's graduation day.

The 2-year-old Dalmatian was gifted the matching hat from her owner, Casey Bruno, who recently received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Central Florida.

"It represented how I was dedicated to her and her dedication to me throughout college," Bruno, 22, told "Good Morning America." "You never see me without my dog, so how could I take pictures without her?"

Since Paisley joined Bruno's family in 2016, she has comforted Bruno for anxiety and depression. Paisley would even accompany Bruno to her college classes.

"You can't be mad, sad, or frustrated when she's right next to you because she's such a happy dog -- she's so in touch with other people's emotions," Bruno said. "I'm slightly obsessed with her. She has her own Instagram handle, @paisley_the_dal."

PHOTO: Casey Bruno received a Bachelors degree from the University of Central Florida and her service dog, Paisley, stood by for moral support.
Casey Bruno received a Bachelor's degree from the University of Central Florida and her service dog, Paisley, stood by for moral support.

PHOTO: For two years, Paisley the service dog has comforted owner Casey Bruno for anxiety and depression.
For two years, Paisley the service dog has comforted owner Casey Bruno for anxiety and depression.

To thank Paisley for sticking by her side, Bruno made her a matching cap with a floral handprint on top. Bruno's cap had a floral pawprint showing the words "Future DVM," which stands for her planned profession of a doctor of veterinary medicine.

PHOTO: Paisley the Dalmatian received her very own academic cap at her dog moms graduation.
Paisley the Dalmatian received her very own academic cap at her dog mom's graduation.

Bruno's photos of her and Paisley received lots of love on Twitter. UCF even tweeted an honorary diploma to the spotted dog for her service.

PHOTO: Paisley the Dalmatian received her very own academic cap at her dog mom Casey Brunos graduation from the University of Central Florida.
Paisley the Dalmatian received her very own academic cap at her dog mom Casey Bruno's graduation from the University of Central Florida.

Bruno will soon attend graduate school and in a few weeks will be adding another Dalmatian named Chevron, who shares the same mom as Paisley, to her family.

