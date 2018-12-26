Top tips to make holiday returns a breeze and score deeper discounts

Now that the glitter and wrapping paper has settled it's time to assess any holiday gifts that may have been a miss and decide the best way to make returns with ease.

ABC News' consumer correspondent Becky Worley shared her top tips to help make the most of any post holiday transactions.

Tips for holiday returns

Returns should start at home:

Whether the item was bought in store or online start every gift return at a retailer's return center online. Best case: the retailer might give you free return shipping. When in doubt call customer support and be prepared to stay on hold due to the high volume of calls.

Amazon's array of return options

Staffed Amazon locations:

Find the one nearest to your location on the Amazon returns page.

Amazon lockers:

Amazon knows your location and can direct you to a nearby retailer that uses Amazon lockers.

Drop off for shipping:

You can either drop off return packages at UPS or the post office.

Doorstep pickup: If the convenience is worth an additional cost then UPS can pick up the return packages directly from your home.

Time limits on returns

Apple, Barnes and Noble: 14 Days

Best Buy: 15 Days

Sears, K Mart, Gamestop, Forever 21: All 30 days



Some retailers will let you return just about anything while others can be a bit trickier. Like technology and toys that have a short return window or can't be returned if the box is open.

According to Consumer Reports, these are the retailers with return windows that are worth double checking unless you're sure you want to keep those gifts.

Gift card tips

Redeeming reduces chances of hacking

If the retailer for the gift card has a digital account or an app, login, redeem the card and add it to your account that way if you lose the physical card it cannot be used by a hacker.

Spend entire balance of the card

Try to consolidate purchases and use up the entire balance of the gift card. When you leave behind a few dollars it's more likely to go forgotten and unused.

Sell any gift card you aren't using

If you don't think you'll use the gift card or if it's from a store that you never shop, sell it online. Sites like Raise, Cardpool or Gift Card Granny will take a small percentage of the value and then sell it for you.

After Christmas sales

Gap: 50% off in-store, 40% online

Abercrombie: 40-60% off

Macy's: $10 off $25 or 20% off

Nordstrom: Half-yearly sale

Lululemon: More items on sale



Hot deals on video games

Where to get games under list price:

Target: Fifa '19 $34

Best Buy: Madden '19 $29

GameStop: Save up to 50% off select games through Jan. 1.

