Are you in the midst of a summer internship that you are hoping will land you a job offer?

ABC News' chief business correspondent Rebecca Jarvis teamed up with LinkedIn to break down some of the top tips and information interns should know if they're hoping to turn their internship into a job offer.

Approximately 59 percent of internships lead to job offers, according to LinkedIn, so most interns should feel hopeful that the odds are in their favor. Still, there are a few things you can do to dramatically increase your odds of getting a job.

STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images

Networking is also key to landing a job: 85 percent of jobs are filled via networking, according to LinkedIn. But you don't have to have connections to make connections. For starters, LinkedIn is a great place to get the ball rolling –- they have a resource called Career Advice that connects you with possible mentors.

Another great way to network is to reach out to graduates who went to your high school or college in similar fields of interest. You can also tap members of your sorority or fraternity or even sports teams, and technology now makes it easier than ever to connect with people.

Another tip if you are hoping to turn your internship into a job offer is to look for a paid internship. According to one recent report, students with a paid internship are three times more likely to get a job offer.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Here are expert tips on how to turn your internship into a job offer:

1. Work hard: Nothing replaces old-fashioned hard work. When you're known as someone who's eager, dependable, proactive -– it automatically makes you a desirable employee and someone they'd like to keep around.

2. Get to know people around the company: You made it into the building -– take advantage. Short, sweet emails asking if you can drop by for a quick chat is a great way to open the door. It is also a great opportunity to learn and reinforce how much you enjoy the company.

3. Be proactive and ask thoughtful questions in your interview. Here are a few things you should be sure to know in an interview: How does the company make money? What's their product? Who's their CEO? When you demonstrate you've done your research you show that you care.

4. Demonstrate soft skills: The No. 1 thing managers are looking for, especially in young candidates, is willingness, eagerness, desire to be useful and try hard.

5. Communicate: Think through your resume ahead of time, and go over talking points that reveal you are trustworthy and reliable.