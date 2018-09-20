After a post about a sweet volunteer named Terry went viral, the pet sanctuary where this cat-loving man spends his time is close to reaching the its funding goal for the year ... in just a couple of days!

Elizabeth Feldhausen, founder of Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary in Green Bay, Wisconsin, told "GMA" she really didn't think much of it when she posted a Facebook message Tuesday with a few pics of Terry cat-napping with the rescues, so to speak.

"We are so lucky to have a human like Terry," she wrote. "Terry just came along one day and introduced himself. He said he'd like to brush cats. Eventually it became everyday. He brushes all of the cats, and can tell you about all of their likes and dislikes. He also accidentally falls asleep most days. We don't mind - Cats need this! Terry is a wonderful volunteer."

The post, which featured Terry napping with his furry friends, currently boasts 36,000 likes and almost crashed the donation portion of the sanctuary's website.

In lieu of fame, Terry kept telling Feldhausen that during interviews, he's not so interested on the "viral" aspect, he just wants people to know they should donate to the nonprofit and its cause to help local cats.

That went over so well that Feldhausen had to create a Facebook fundraiser after the site was getting 1,000 hits per minute and the donation button "was having a meltdown," she said.

In just 13 hours, that Facebook fundraiser has almost doubled its goal of $1,000 and in all, Feldhausen says they are almost funded up for the year with this viral, heartwarming story. This doesn't mean people shouldn't still continue to reach out and donate to the sanctuary, which would make Terry happy and proud.

"I keep telling Terry people want him to get a Facebook page or Instagram account," she said. "He says he has enough trouble keeping up with emails."

As for Safe Haven, they take in cats with special needs, or occasionally older ones whose parents have passed away. The idea is to get them adoptable again, especially if they have been abused or need medical care. They are also a cage-free organization, which is what attracted Terry to start volunteering a few months ago.

According to Feldhausen, Terry has a "magic brush" and all the cats — even the ones who normally won't play with others — flock to this Pied Piper of sorts.

"He's amazing with them," she added. "Even the anxious ones get excited when he comes to volunteer."