Alyssa Milano supports Christine Blasey Ford at Kavanaugh hearing: 'Women are standing together now in solidarity'

Sep 27, 2018, 12:02 PM ET
PHOTO: Actress Alyssa Milano talks to media before the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to be an associate justice of the Supreme Court in Washington, Sept. 27, 2018.
WATCH Ford delivers opening statement at Kavanaugh hearing

Actress Alyssa Milano showed her "solidarity" for Dr. Christine Blasey Ford Thursday as the professor faced questions from members of the Senate Judiciary Committee after accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault.

"I felt like I needed to be here to show my solidarity for Dr. Ford," Milano said from the hearing room. "On this day that will be very difficult for her."

Milano traveled from Los Angeles to the nation's capital to be present for the historic hearing.

Milano has been an outspoken #MeToo activist for almost a year now and was among the first to tweet out her powerful #MeToo story, inspiring hundreds of other women to also come forward.

PHOTO: Actress Alyssa Milano hugs Rep. Carolyn Maloney in the hearing room prior to the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh on Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 27, 2018.
Actress Alyssa Milano hugs Rep. Carolyn Maloney in the hearing room prior to the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh on Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 27, 2018.

Milano, who sat in the middle of the hearing room, said she was a guest of California Senator Dianne Feinstein.

While Ford answered questions about how Kavanaugh and his friend Mark Judge, whom she also accused of the alleged assault, laughed while attacking her, Milano was spotted in the hearing room in tears, dabbing her eyes with a tissue.

Kavanaugh and Judge have denied assaulting Ford.

Milano recalls being "almost 20" when she was watching the 1991 Anita Hill hearings.

"I remember thinking what a strong, amazing, solid woman she was to come forward," Milano recalled of the woman who accused Clarence Thomas of sexual harassment. "What a service she was doing for all women."

PHOTO: Actress Alyssa Milano talks to media before the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to be an associate justice of the Supreme Court in Washington, Sept. 27, 2018.Pool via AFP/Getty Images
Actress Alyssa Milano talks to media before the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to be an associate justice of the Supreme Court in Washington, Sept. 27, 2018.

More than two decades after the Hill hearings, which concluded with Thomas being confirmed onto the Supreme Court, Milano says "We are in a different time."

"Women are standing together now in solidarity," she said.

PHOTO: Christine Blasey Ford, the woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her at a party 36 years ago, testifies during his U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, Sept. 27, 2018.
Christine Blasey Ford, the woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her at a party 36 years ago, testifies during his U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, Sept. 27, 2018.

ABC News' Trish Turner contributed to this report.

