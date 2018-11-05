Amazon offering free holiday shipping to everyone

Amazon has found another way to entice holiday shoppers this season: free shipping to everyone, including non-Prime members.

Beginning Monday, the online retail giant said it will expand its free shipping to all customers on items scheduled to arrive in time for Christmas -- with no minimum purchase required.

The offer applies to "hundreds of millions of items," Amazon said, describing the perk as "the largest free shipping selection in the country."

Consumers have long heralded Amazon for its free two-day shipping for Prime accounts on eligible items, prompting other big-box retailers such as Target and Walmart to offer free expedited shipping during the holiday season as well.

Retailers are expected to continue to slash prices as shoppers turn their attention to Black Friday.

About $720 billion in sales are up for grabs for the Black Friday shopping weekend, according to the National Retail Federation.