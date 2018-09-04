Bill Cosby's Walk of Fame star vandalized with the words 'Serial Rapist'

Bill Cosby's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was vandalized with the words "serial rapist" sometime Monday night, according to authorities -- but has since been cleaned.

Officers in the Los Angeles Police Department's Hollywood division took a vandalism report, a spokesperson said. There are security cameras in the area that police will be checking out as part of the ongoing investigation, but at this point there are no suspects, according to the spokesperson.

Vandals scrawl "serial rapist" on Bill Cosby's star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame https://t.co/R6fptICj1g pic.twitter.com/O36sdEEmMP — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) September 4, 2018

On April 26, Cosby, now 81, was found guilty of drugging and molesting Andrea Constand in his suburban Philadelphia-area home in 2004. He is due back in court later this month for sentencing, and remains restricted to his home with an ankle monitor and is only allowed to leave for medical appointments or meetings with his attorneys.

Cosby has been accused of similar crimes by dozens of other women, but only Constand's case fell within the statute of limitations for sexual assault prosecutions. Cosby has always maintained his innocence, saying that any sexual encounters he had were consensual.

The comedian's star has been defaced before. In 2014, someone marked it with the word "rapist" as the allegations of sexual misconduct against him grew.