Here are some deals and freebies offered by businesses who are honoring their local educators on National Teacher Appreciation Day.

Check with local retailers near you to make sure that they're participating, too.

Ann Taylor LOFT -- LOFT offers teachers 15 percent-off of full-priced purchases every day. Click on the link to sign up for the "LOFT Loves Teachers" program.

Apple Store for Education -- Apple is offering discounted rates on Macs, iPads, and other accessories to faculty, staff and homeschool teachers of all grade levels as part of their everyday deals to educators.

Banana Republic -- Teachers get 15 percent off of full-priced, in-store purchases. Just flash the flyer in the link to the cashier as well as your teacher ID.

Barnes and Noble -- Get 20-25 percent off the publisher’s price on all purchases for classroom use.

Chick-fil-A -- Participating restaurants are offering teachers a free sandwich from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Check your local Chick-fil-A to see what they're providing. Teacher ID required.

Chipotle -- From 3 p.m. to close on Tuesday, teachers who show their faculty ID, can get a buy-one-get-one-free burrito, bowl, salad, or order of tacos at Chipotle restaurants. Visit Chipotle's website to find a restaurant near you.

Cicis -- Teachers get one free adult buffet meal (drink not included) Tuesday. Show the coupon in the link, along with your teacher ID at your participating restaurant.

MOD Pizza -- Teachers get half-off a pizza or a salad with valid ID on Tuesday.